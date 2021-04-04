\u3000\u5c71\u672c\u5c1a\u8cb4\uff08TCS NAKAJIMA RACING\uff09\u306f\u3001\u5bcc\u58eb\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a4\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fc\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9\u306e\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30926\u4f4d\u3067\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u5c71\u672c\u306f\u571f\u66dc\u65e5\u306b\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u82e6\u6226\u3057\u3001Q1\u6557\u9000\u300216\u756a\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u304b\u3089\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5c71\u672c\u306f\u305d\u3053\u304b\u3089\u3001\u65e9\u3081\u306e\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3046\u6226\u7565\u306a\u3069\u304c\u529f\u3092\u594f\u3057\u3001\u8ffd\u3044\u4e0a\u3052\u3092\u898b\u305b\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u306f\u524d\u8ff0\u306e\u901a\u308a\u30016\u4f4d\u3067\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u4e88\u9078\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u300c\u60c5\u3051\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u5c71\u672c\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u6c7a\u52dd\u65e5\u306e\u5348\u524d\u4e2d\u306b\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c2\u56de\u76ee\u3067\u306f\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3059\u308b\u306a\u3069\u597d\u8abf\u306a\u8d70\u308a\u3092\u898b\u305b\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u5c71\u672c\u66f0\u304f\u3001\u571f\u66dc\u65e5\u3068\u306f\u305d\u308c\u307b\u3069\u30bb\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u5909\u3048\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u3092\u3042\u307e\u308a\u5927\u304d\u304f\u306f\u5909\u3048\u305a\u306b\u3001\u71c3\u6599\u3092\u7a4d\u3093\u3067\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u307f\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3084\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3057\u305f\u3089\u3001\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u5c71\u672c\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u5c11\u3057\u8abf\u6574\u3057\u305f\u3044\u306a\u3068\u601d\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30bb\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u305d\u306e\u307e\u307e\u3067\u884c\u3063\u3066\u307f\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u6c7a\u52dd\u306b\u81e8\u307f\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3082\u3001\u307e\u3060\u5ba2\u89b3\u7684\u306b\u898b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u3068\u3066\u3082\u826f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u805e\u3044\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u6b21\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u52b1\u307f\u306b\u306a\u308b\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u300c\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306e\u30dd\u30c6\u30f3\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u3001\u5e95\u529b\u306e\u9ad8\u3055\u3092\u611f\u3058\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304f\u3001\u6700\u5f8c\u307e\u3067\u653b\u3081\u3066\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3089\u3069\u3046\u306a\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3092\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3082\u78ba\u8a8d\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305f\u3060\u305d\u308c\u304c\u795f\u3063\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3001\u6700\u5f8c\u306e5\u5468\u304f\u3089\u3044\u306f\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u843d\u3061\u3066\u3001\u7b39\u539f\uff08\u53f3\u4eac\uff0fDOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING\uff09\u9078\u624b\u306b\u629c\u304b\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305f\u3060\u6291\u3048\u304d\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u6b8b\u5ff5\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u7b39\u539f\u9078\u624b\u306f\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3092\u4ea4\u63db\u3057\u305f\u3070\u304b\u308a\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308c\u3070\u524d\u5411\u304d\u306b\u306a\u308c\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u306f\u3001\u5de6\u30ea\u30e4\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u4ea4\u63db\u306b\u624b\u9593\u53d6\u308a\u3001\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u30ed\u30b9\u3059\u308b\u30b7\u30fc\u30f3\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5c71\u672c\u306f\u300c\u50d5\u304c\u62db\u3044\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u300d\u3060\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306f\u50d5\u304c\u62db\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u6642\u304b\u3089\u3001\u65e5\u4ed8\u304c\u5909\u308f\u308b\u524d\u306b\u5e30\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u306a\u3044\u307b\u3069\u3001\uff08\u30e1\u30ab\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u7686\u3055\u3093\u306b\u306f\uff09\u305a\u3063\u3068\u9045\u304f\u307e\u3067\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3055\u305b\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6628\u65e5\uff08\u571f\u66dc\u65e5\uff09\u3082\u30db\u30c6\u30eb\u306b\u623b\u3063\u305f\u6642\u306b\u306f\u65e5\u4ed8\u304c\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3093\u306a\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u96e3\u3057\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4eca\u5ea6\u306f\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u304b\u3089\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u6e96\u5099\u3057\u3066\u65e9\u304f\u5e30\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3063\u3066\u3001\u4f53\u8abf\u3092\u6574\u3048\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u304f\u3089\u3044\u306e\u7d44\u307f\u7acb\u3066\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308c\u3070\u30df\u30b9\u3082\u6e1b\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3057\u3001\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u3084\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3068\u4fe1\u3058\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u306f\u597d\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306f\u4e0d\u53ef\u89e3\u306a\u307b\u3069\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u9045\u304b\u3063\u305f\u5c71\u672c\u3002\u306a\u305c\u305d\u3046\u306a\u3063\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3092\u691c\u8a3c\u3057\u3001\u5f97\u610f\u3068\u3059\u308b\u6b21\u306e\u9234\u9e7f\u306b\u6311\u307f\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u4f55\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u308a\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u4f55\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3053\u3046\u306a\u3063\u305f\u306e\u304b\u2026\u2026\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3092\u4eca\u4e00\u5ea6\u6574\u7406\u3057\u3066\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u4e00\u756a\u5f97\u610f\u3068\u3059\u308b\u9234\u9e7f\u3067\u512a\u52dd\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3067\u3059\u3002\u4eca\u56de\u306f\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u304c\u7372\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3057\u3001\u4e88\u9078\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308c\u30706\u4f4d\u3067\u7d42\u308f\u308c\u305f\u306e\u306f\u826f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\u300c\uff08\u4e88\u9078\u306e\u5f8c\u306f\uff09\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u7372\u308c\u308b\u3068\u306f\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u304f\u3089\u3044\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u4e88\u6e2c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3068\u771f\u53cd\u5bfe\u306e\u52d5\u304d\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u306a\u305c\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u308b\u306e\u304b\u2026\u2026\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u7d4c\u9a13\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3067\u3001\u3061\u3087\u3063\u3068\u60a9\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u4eca\u3082\u30b9\u30c3\u30ad\u30ea\u3057\u305f\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3059\u3002\u4f55\u304b\u3092\u5909\u3048\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3067\u826f\u304f\u306a\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3044\u3067\u3059\u304c\u2026\u2026\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3059\u3002\u4f55\u304b\u306f\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u8d77\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306f\u305a\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3001\u554f\u984c\u304c\u89e3\u6c7a\u3057\u305f\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u304c\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\uff08\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\uff09\u5927\u6e6f\uff08\u90fd\u53f2\u6a39\uff09\u9078\u624b\u3082\u8868\u5f70\u53f0\u306b\u4e0a\u304c\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3057\u3001\u50d5\u3082\u30dd\u30c6\u30f3\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u3092\u611f\u3058\u305f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306e\u671b\u3080\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u306f\u3082\u3063\u3068\u524d\u2026\u2026\u3060\u304b\u3089\u307e\u3060\u307e\u3060\u3067\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3053\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u3001\u826f\u3044\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n 