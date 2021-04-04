スーパーフォーミュラ
スーパーフォーミュラ
Rd1 富士
タチアナ・カルデロン、自己最高グリッドからスタートも入賞ならず「残念。でも昨年より進歩している」 / 野尻智紀、SF開幕戦富士を完勝「タイトルを争えると言えるだけの手応えを感じている」
スーパーフォーミュラ / Rd1 富士 / 速報ニュース

山本尚貴、予選苦戦も決勝驚異の追い上げ「まだスッキリはしていないが、可能性は感じられた」

執筆:
協力:
Jamie Klein

TCS NAKAJIMA RACINGの山本尚貴は、スーパーフォーミュラ開幕戦富士の予選では16番手と大苦戦したものの、決勝では6位にジャンプアップ。今後に向けた可能性を感じたと語った。

山本尚貴、予選苦戦も決勝驚異の追い上げ「まだスッキリはしていないが、可能性は感じられた」

　山本尚貴（TCS NAKAJIMA RACING）は、富士スピードウェイで行なわれたスーパーフォーミュラの開幕戦を6位で終えた。

　山本は土曜日に行なわれた予選で苦戦し、Q1敗退。16番グリッドからレースをスタートすることになった。山本はそこから、早めのピットストップを行なう戦略などが功を奏し、追い上げを見せる。そして最終的には前述の通り、6位でチェッカーフラッグを受けた。

　予選の結果について「情けない」と語っていた山本。しかし決勝日の午前中に行なわれたフリー走行2回目ではトップタイムを記録するなど好調な走りを見せた。しかし山本曰く、土曜日とはそれほどセッティングを変えなかったようだ。

「クルマをあまり大きくは変えずに、燃料を積んで走ってみようということをやりました。そうしたら、トップタイムだったんです」

　山本はそう語る。

「バランスについては少し調整したいなと思ったんですが、トップタイムだったということもあったので、ベースのセッティングはそのままで行ってみようということで決勝に臨みました。レースペースについても、まだ客観的に見ることはできていないんですが、とても良かったと聞いています。次に向けて励みになるレースだったと思います」

「クルマのポテンシャル、底力の高さを感じることができました。ペースをコントロールすることなく、最後まで攻めていったらどうなるのかという点を、次のレースのためにも確認したかったです。ただそれが祟ったのか、最後の5周くらいはペースが落ちて、笹原（右京／DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING）選手に抜かれてしまいました。ただ抑えきれなかったのは残念ですが、笹原選手はタイヤを交換したばかりだったので、それを考えれば前向きになれると思います」

　なおピットストップでは、左リヤのタイヤ交換に手間取り、タイムをロスするシーンもあった。これについて山本は「僕が招いてしまったこと」だと語った。

「それは僕が招いたことだと思います。テストの時から、日付が変わる前に帰ったことがないほど、（メカニックの皆さんには）ずっと遅くまで仕事をさせてしまいました。昨日（土曜日）もホテルに戻った時には日付が変わっていました」

「そんな中で、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するのは難しかったと思います。今度はフリー走行からしっかり準備して早く帰ってもらって、体調を整えられるようにするくらいの組み立てをしたいと思います。そうすればミスも減るでしょうし、しっかりやってくれると信じています」

　決勝では好ペースを発揮できたものの、予選では不可解なほどペースが遅かった山本。なぜそうなったのかを検証し、得意とする次の鈴鹿に挑みたいと語った。

「予選で何が起こり、決勝で何が起きたからこうなったのか……というところを今一度整理して、次の一番得意とする鈴鹿で優勝できるようにしたいです。今回はポイントが獲れましたし、予選の結果を考えれば6位で終われたのは良いことでした。でも、僕はポイントを獲得するためにレースをしているわけではないんです」

「（予選の後は）ポイントを獲れるとは思っていませんでした。そのくらい、自分が予測しているのと真反対の動きをしてしまっていました。なぜそういうことが起きるのか……これまで経験したことがないんで、ちょっと悩んでいました」

「今もスッキリしたわけではないです。何かを変え、それで良くなればいいですが……そういうわけではないです。何かは間違いなく起きているはずなので、問題が解決したクルマが、次のレースであるといいと思います。（チームメイトの）大湯（都史樹）選手も表彰台に上がれましたし、僕もポテンシャルを感じたレースでした」

「僕の望むスタートラインはもっと前……だからまだまだです。またこのチームで、良いレースをしたいと思います」

 

タチアナ・カルデロン、自己最高グリッドからスタートも入賞ならず「残念。でも昨年より進歩している」

タチアナ・カルデロン、自己最高グリッドからスタートも入賞ならず「残念。でも昨年より進歩している」

野尻智紀、SF開幕戦富士を完勝「タイトルを争えると言えるだけの手応えを感じている」

野尻智紀、SF開幕戦富士を完勝「タイトルを争えると言えるだけの手応えを感じている」
シリーズ スーパーフォーミュラ
イベント Rd1 富士
サブイベント Race
ドライバー 山本 尚貴
チーム ナカジマ・レーシング
執筆者 田中 健一

