2021-2022年ル・マン・バーチャル・シリーズ、参戦ドライバーのエントリーリストを発表

米国・フロリダ州マイアミ-2021年9月14日：ル・マン24時間バーチャル・シリーズは本日、2021-22年の耐久レースeスポーツ選手権の完全なエントリーリストを発表した。本シリーズは、Motorsport Games Inc.（NASDAQ：MSGM）とフランス西部自動車クラブ（ACO）のジョイント・ベンチャーである。

本シリーズには38チームがエントリーし、177名のドライバーが名を連ねている（エントリーリストの完全版はこちらを参照）。その中には、F1、WEC、インディカー・シリーズ、IMSA、FIA F2、FIA F3、フォーミュラE、エクストリームE、GTワールドチャレンジなどで活躍したドライバーが数多く含まれている。

その中の一例を挙げれば、2009年のF1王者であるジェンソン・バトン、FIA F2参戦中のジャック・エイトケン、フォーミュラEのストフェル・バンドーンやセルジオ・セッテ・カマラ、インディカーのアレックス・パロウやフェリックス・ローゼンクヴィストなど、錚々たるメンバーが揃っている。

またFIA F2やF3で活躍する若手ドライバーであるリアム・ローソン、ベント・フィシュカーウ、ヴィクトール・マルタンス、カイオ・コレ、さらにはWシリーズやWECで活躍する女性ドライバーのベイスク・フィッセールらも参戦予定。世界ラリークロス選手権とエクストリームEに参戦するティミー・ハンセンもこのレースに挑む。

参戦チームとしては、昨年の勝者であるレベリオンGPXウイリアムズを皮切りに、チーム・フォードジラ、レッドブル・レーシングEsports、チーム・レッドライン、パニス・レーシング、チーム・プロジェクト1、チームWRTなどが名を連ねる。さらに実際のル・マンでも活躍した自動車メーカーであるアルピーヌやフェラーリ、ポルシェ、BMWなども参戦予定だ。また日本からは、D'station Racingが参戦する。

当然シムレースのトップドライバーも参戦予定。ミチ・ホイヤー、ボノ・ハウス、ヤン・フォン・デル・ハイド、ジョシュア・ロジャース、ケビン・シギーらがエントリーしている。全177人のドライバーのうち98人がシムレーサーである。

チームのラインアップについては、以下のように規定されている。

各チームは4人もしくは5人の名簿を提出する必要がある

そのうち少なくとも2人のドライバーは、FIAグレード（同等のライセンスもしくは資格）を手にしている必要があります。

残りのドライバーはシムドライバー。

最初の４つのオンラインラウンドでは、それぞれのレースの7日前に、名簿の中から3人のドライバーを指名しなければならない。このうちひとりは、FIAグレード（同等のライセンスもしくは資格）を手にしている必要がある。

ル・マン・バーチャル・シリーズの最終戦となる24時間レース（2022年1月15〜16日にイギリスのバーミンガムで開催される2022年オートスポーツ・インターナショナル・モータースポーツショーで開催予定）では、ラインアップはチームごとに4人ずつに増え、最低2人のFIAグレード（同等のライセンスもしくは資格）を手にしているドライバーを含んでいなければけない。このイベントには追加で20チームがエントリーする予定であり、モータースポーツの世界で最も有名な名前が加わることが見込まれている。

なお現在も世界中のモータースポーツで開催カレンダーの変更が度々発生するなど、不確実な状況が続いている。そのため最初に指名されたドライバーが参戦できない場合に備え、FIAグレードとして名簿入りしたドライバーの交代が許可される規定が含まれている。

このル・マン・バーチャル・シリーズは、世界中のeスポーツファンを興奮させる、刺激的で激しいレースを提供することをお約束する。またそれらのファンの皆様向けに提供するのが、ル・マン・バーチャル・シリーズと共に走るル・マン・バーチャルカップである（詳細はこちら）。これは、rFactor2をお持ちの方なら誰でも、ル・マン・バーチャル・シリーズのレース時間に共にレースをすることができるeスポーツ・シリーズである。

今年のル・マン・バーチャル・シリーズをサポートするのは、公式ハードウェア・パートナーであるThrustmaster、公式時計パートナーであるRolex、公式エネルギーパートナーであるTotal Energies、公式タイヤパートナーのGoodyear、公式エンジニアリングパートナーでもあり、公式ブロックチェーンパートナーであるLEGO®などである。

■ル・マン・バーチャル・シリーズについて

ル・マン・バーチャル・シリーズは、耐久レースとシミュレーションレースのトップチームを集め、世界で最も有名なサーキットを舞台に争う全5ラウンドで構成されたグローバルeスポーツ・シリーズです。国際的なFIAライセンスを持つレーシングドライバーが、eスポーツのトッププレイヤーたちとタッグを組み、各ラウンドを”転戦”。最終戦の24時間レースで最高潮に達する。賞金総額は25万ドル（2500万円）である。ル・マン・バーチャル・シリーズは、世界中のモータースポーツゲームの開発者、販売し、eスポーツのシステムプロバイダー、ル・マン24時間レースやWECを主催するACOの共同事業である。

ラウンド1（2021年9月25日）：イタリア・モンツァ4時間 オンラインのみ

ラウンド2（2021年10月16日）：ベルギー・スパ6時間 オンラインのみ

ラウンド3（2021年11月13日）：ドイツ・ニュルブルクリンク8時間 オンラインのみ

ラウンド4（2021年12月18日）：アメリカ・セブリング6時間 オンラインのみ

ラウンド5（2022年1月15〜16日）：ル・マン・バーチャル24時間 オートスポーツ・インターナショナルで開催

