アルピーヌ、今季はアロンソ＆オコンの関係悪化を防ぐことが最優先？「チームの雰囲気は重要」とプロスト

\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u3001\u30eb\u30ce\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u30ea\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3055\u308c\u308b\u5f62\u3067\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u540d\u79f0\u3092\u5909\u66f4\u3057\u305f\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30ccF1\u306f\u30013\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306eF1\u5fa9\u5e30\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30ca\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u3068\u3001\u82e5\u624b\u306e\u30a8\u30b9\u30c6\u30d0\u30f3\u30fb\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30d3\u30672021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u6226\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u30eb\u30ce\u30fc\u30672\u5ea6\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u6301\u3064\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u3001\u304b\u3064\u3066\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u51b7\u9177\u306a\u614b\u5ea6\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u3001\u78ba\u57f7\u3092\u8d77\u3053\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u306f\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u3068\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\u306e\u95a2\u4fc2\u60aa\u5316\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u8d77\u3053\u308b\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306e\u9593\u306b\u826f\u3044\u95a2\u4fc2\u304c\u7bc9\u304b\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u52aa\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\nRead 3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u6301\u3061\u5e30\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5168\u8eab\u5168\u970a\u3067\u6226\u3046\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u524d\u306b\u9032\u3081\u308b\u306e\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5fd8\u308c\u3066\u306f\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306f\u30a8\u30b9\u30c6\u30d0\u30f3\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3088\u304f\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306f\u5f7c\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306a\u3069\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5909\u3048\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u3051\u5feb\u9069\u306b\u904e\u3054\u305b\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u3066\u304d\u305f\u300d\n 