変わりつつあるF1のスポンサー事情。広告塔の域を超えたより深いパートナーシップへ / 2022年カレンダー入り目指すF1マイアミGP、地元市長の支持が開催実現の追い風となるか
F1 / 速報ニュース

アルピーヌ、今季はアロンソ＆オコンの関係悪化を防ぐことが最優先？「チームの雰囲気は重要」とプロスト

執筆:
協力:
Basile Davoine

アラン・プロストによると、アルピーヌはフェルナンド・アロンソとエステバン・オコンのライバル関係がチームの調和を乱すようなものに発展することを許していないようだ。

アルピーヌ、今季はアロンソ＆オコンの関係悪化を防ぐことが最優先？「チームの雰囲気は重要」とプロスト

　今季、ルノーからリブランドされる形でチーム名称を変更したアルピーヌF1は、3年ぶりのF1復帰を果たしたフェルナンド・アロンソと、若手のエステバン・オコンのコンビで2021年シーズンを戦う。

　ルノーで2度タイトルを獲得した経験を持つアロンソは、かつてチームメイトに対して冷酷な態度を取り、確執を起こしたこともある。アルピーヌはアロンソとオコンの関係悪化によって起こるリスクを認識しており、ふたりの間に良い関係が築かれるように努力していくようだ。

Read Also:

　アルピーヌのアンバサダーであるアラン・プロストは、母国フランスのメディアに対して次のように語った。

「ドライバーの調和が乱れるのは正常なことではない」

「しかしながら、心理戦が繰り広げられること自体はよくあることだ。常にどちらかのドライバーが優位に立つ」

「ある時はこちらのドライバー（が優位になり）、ある時はもう一方のドライバーが……という状況なら、バランスが取れていて上手くいくかもしれない。昨年のエステバンとダニエル（リカルド）のようにそういうことがよくあると、より複雑になるがね。とにかく、ドライバー同士で危険な駆け引きがないようにすることがとても重要なんだ」

「長いシーズン、ましてやこういったコロナ禍の中で管理していくのは簡単ではない。バブルの中に閉じ込められて、信じられないほどの制約を受けることは楽しいことではない。チームの雰囲気はパフォーマンスの面でも重要だから、何よりもまずドライバーの関係が悪化しないように細心の注意を払わなければならない」

　アルピーヌは開幕戦でのパフォーマンスを見る限り、優勝を争えるほどのパフォーマンスは持ち合わせていないようだが、アロンソはF1復帰シーズンで全力投球する意思を既に示しており、意欲は高い。

　プロストは、アロンソが要求の多い人間だとして、チームが前進していくためにはそれに適切に対応していく必要があると語った。

「あのような個性を持ったドライバーは、自発的にチームに何かをもたらしてくれる」

「フェルナンドの要求は厳しいし、彼は完璧主義者だ。彼は多くのことを求めてくるが、それを受け取るかどうかは我々次第だ」

「しかし彼は同時に、定期的に優勝を目指せるのは今年ではないことも理解している。確かなのは、彼は例え10位1ポイントのためでも、それを持ち帰るために全身全霊で戦うということだ」

「しかし、チームを前に進めるのは常にふたりのドライバーであることを忘れてはならない。我々はエステバンに多くのことを期待している。彼はチームのことをよく知っている。我々は彼のために、トラックエンジニアなど様々なことを変えた。彼ができるだけ快適に過ごせるよう、あらゆることが行なわれてきた」

 
 

Read Also:

F1
エステバン オコン , フェルナンド アロンソ
Alpine
Jonathan Noble

