Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images
Bike of Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images
Bike of Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images
Bike of Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images
MotoGPに参戦するKTM、そしてテック3・KTMは2020年シーズンのマシンカラーリングを発表。テック3のマシンは、昨年から大きくカラーリングが変わることとなった。
2017年からMotoGPに参戦し、2020年で4年目のシーズンを迎えるKTM。彼らは18日（火）に2020年型RC16のマシンカラーリングを公開した。
KTMは昨年からカラーリングに大きな変更はなく、同郷オーストリアの飲料メーカーであるレッドブルのロゴを大きく掲げたデザインとなっている。
一方、サテライトチームであるテック3・KTMのマシンカラーリングは、昨年から大きく変更された。
青とオレンジ色が主体となるカラーは依然として健在だが、サイドカウルの真ん中にシルバーのラインと、レッドブルの飲料ブランド“Simply Cola”のロゴが掲げられたデザインとなった。
2020年のKTMのライダーラインアップは、ファクトリーチームはポル・エスパルガロが続投。昨年中盤にチームを離脱したヨハン・ザルコの後任には、昨年のMoto2でランキング2位となったブラッド・ビンダーが据えられた。
テック3はMotoGP2年目となるミゲル・オリベイラと、ルーキーのイケル・レクオナのコンビだ。
2019年はエスパルガロがKTM勢ではトップとなるランキング11位でシーズンを終え、KTMは計100ポイントでマニュファクチャラーズランキングでは5位となった。
先日2020年シーズンのプレシーズンテストがセパン・サーキットで行なわれたが、KTMはエスパルガロがトップから0.261秒差の総合7番手タイムを記録している。
次回のテストは2月22〜24日に、開幕戦カタールGPの舞台となるロサイル・インターナショナル・サーキットで行なわれる予定だ。
Read Also:
