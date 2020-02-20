サインイン

MotoGP / 速報ニュース

KTM＆テック3、2020年の新カラー披露。テック3は“銀色”光る新デザインに

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Bike of Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: KTM Images

執筆:
2020/02/20 5:24

MotoGPに参戦するKTM、そしてテック3・KTMは2020年シーズンのマシンカラーリングを発表。テック3のマシンは、昨年から大きくカラーリングが変わることとなった。

　2017年からMotoGPに参戦し、2020年で4年目のシーズンを迎えるKTM。彼らは18日（火）に2020年型RC16のマシンカラーリングを公開した。

　KTMは昨年からカラーリングに大きな変更はなく、同郷オーストリアの飲料メーカーであるレッドブルのロゴを大きく掲げたデザインとなっている。

　一方、サテライトチームであるテック3・KTMのマシンカラーリングは、昨年から大きく変更された。

　青とオレンジ色が主体となるカラーは依然として健在だが、サイドカウルの真ん中にシルバーのラインと、レッドブルの飲料ブランド“Simply Cola”のロゴが掲げられたデザインとなった。

　2020年のKTMのライダーラインアップは、ファクトリーチームはポル・エスパルガロが続投。昨年中盤にチームを離脱したヨハン・ザルコの後任には、昨年のMoto2でランキング2位となったブラッド・ビンダーが据えられた。

　テック3はMotoGP2年目となるミゲル・オリベイラと、ルーキーのイケル・レクオナのコンビだ。

　2019年はエスパルガロがKTM勢ではトップとなるランキング11位でシーズンを終え、KTMは計100ポイントでマニュファクチャラーズランキングでは5位となった。

　先日2020年シーズンのプレシーズンテストがセパン・サーキットで行なわれたが、KTMはエスパルガロがトップから0.261秒差の総合7番手タイムを記録している。

　次回のテストは2月22〜24日に、開幕戦カタールGPの舞台となるロサイル・インターナショナル・サーキットで行なわれる予定だ。

2020 Red Bull KTM RC16

2020 Red Bull KTM RC16
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: KTM Images

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: KTM Images

