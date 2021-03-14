F1
F1 / ニュース

フェラーリの新型パワーユニット、進歩はデカい？　ライコネン「良くなっているのは確実」

執筆:
Grand prix editor

アルファロメオのキミ・ライコネンは今季のフェラーリ製パワーユニットについて、2020年型からの進歩を感じており、昨年よりも良い状況にあると語った。

フェラーリの新型パワーユニット、進歩はデカい？　ライコネン「良くなっているのは確実」

　F1のパワーユニット（PU）メーカーは現在フェラーリ、メルセデス、ルノー、ホンダの4社が存在するが、2020年シーズンはフェラーリが大きくライバルに差をつけられる1年となった。

Read Also:

　2019年シーズンには強力な動力性能を見せていたフェラーリ。しかし彼らは翌年、フェラーリ本体のワークスチーム、カスタマーのアルファロメオとハースの3チームが揃ってスピードトラップの下位に沈んでしまった。

　これには空気抵抗の大きな車体設計だけではなく、2019年シーズンに持ち上がったフェラーリのPU不正疑惑と、それに続くFIAによる技術指令の発布、そして両者の和解といった一連の動きが関連していると考えられてきた。

　2021年シーズンに向け、フェラーリはPU開発に注力。マッティア・ビノット代表は新型PUでは出力が改善されていると自信を示していた。

　そして3月12日からはバーレーン・インターナショナル・サーキットでプレシーズンテストが開始。フェラーリのPU性能向上がどの程度なのか、注目が集まった。

　同社製のPUを搭載するアルファロメオのキミ・ライコネンは、2021型PUの進歩について質問を受けた。彼曰く、新型PUは昨シーズンに比べ前進しており、新シーズンを迎えるにあたっていい状態になっているという。

「彼らが進歩を遂げ、良くなっていることは確かだ」

　ライコネンはそう答えた。

「ただ他のメーカーも改善してきているというのは皆も予想できるだろう」

「でもそうだね、去年のモノと比較するとより良い状態にあると思う」

「一度レースが始まってどうなるか様子を見よう。でも（新型PUは）間違いなく僕らの助けになる」

　またフェラーリのシャルル・ルクレールもこうしたライコネンのコメントに同意している。ただテストの初期段階では深く語ることは避けた。

「フィーリングは全てがとても良い感じだ。でも今コメントするのはかなり難しいね」と、ルクレールは言う。

「こうした状況では誰も限界までプッシュはしない。今はまだ序盤だしね。ただフィーリングは良いし、僕らの予想していたモノに匹敵しているよ」

　なおライコネンはプレシーズンテスト初日午前・午後両方のセッションに出走。新車C41を走らせたが、彼は良いスタートを切れたと考えているようだ

「まだ始まったばかりだけど、全てが上手く機能している」と、ライコネン。

「初日は何の問題もなかったし、全てが順調だった。マシンは去年型と比べると少し違った感じがしたけど、いくつかの場所でかなり良いフィーリングだった」

「風のせいでトラックではかなり難しい場所もあったけど、僕としては良いスタートが切れたと思う」

 

Read Also:

F1プレシーズンテスト3日目午前｜レッドブル・ホンダのペレスがトップ。ガスリー4番手

前の記事

F1プレシーズンテスト3日目午前｜レッドブル・ホンダのペレスがトップ。ガスリー4番手

次の記事

メルセデスW12は扱いづらいマシンなのか？「リヤが機敏すぎる」とボッタス

メルセデスW12は扱いづらいマシンなのか？「リヤが機敏すぎる」とボッタス
シリーズ F1
ドライバー シャルル ルクレール , キミ ライコネン
チーム フェラーリ , Alfa Romeo
執筆者 Luke Smith

メルセデスW12は扱いづらいマシンなのか？「リヤが機敏すぎる」とボッタス
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデスW12は扱いづらいマシンなのか？「リヤが機敏すぎる」とボッタス

フェラーリの新型パワーユニット、進歩はデカい？　ライコネン「良くなっているのは確実」
F1 F1 / ニュース

フェラーリの新型パワーユニット、進歩はデカい？　ライコネン「良くなっているのは確実」

F1プレシーズンテスト3日目午前｜レッドブル・ホンダのペレスがトップ。ガスリー4番手
F1 F1 / テストレポート

F1プレシーズンテスト3日目午前｜レッドブル・ホンダのペレスがトップ。ガスリー4番手

マクラーレンF1、”画期的”なディフューザーを採用。他チームが真似をする？
F1 F1 / 分析

マクラーレンF1、”画期的”なディフューザーを採用。他チームが真似をする？

