サインツJr.、モナコでの初表彰台獲得も胸中は複雑「あとから振り返れば、きっと満足できるはず」

\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306e\u30ab\u30eb\u30ed\u30b9\u30fb\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u3001F1\u7b2c5\u6226\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3GP\u3067\u597d\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u898b\u305b\u30012\u4f4d\u3067\u30d5\u30a3\u30cb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3002\u5f7c\u306b\u3068\u3063\u30662\u4f4d\u306f\u81ea\u5df1\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u30bf\u30a4\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4f1d\u7d71\u306e\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3\u3067\u306e\u8868\u5f70\u53f0\u7372\u5f97\u306f\u3053\u308c\u304c\u521d\u3081\u3066\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u8868\u5f70\u53f0\u3092\u624b\u653e\u3057\u3067\u559c\u3079\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30eb\u30fb\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u3088\u308a\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u8d70\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u30112021\u5e74F1\u7b2c5\u6226\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u524d\u306b\u201c\u6bcd\u56fd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u512a\u52dd\u201d\u306e\u5922\u6f70\u3048\u308b\u2026\u2026\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u300c\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u308b\u306e\u306f\u96e3\u3057\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\n\n\u300c\u826f\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u3060\u3088\u306d\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5f8c\u306b\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3082\u3057\u3001\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3\u306b\u6765\u308b\u524d\u306b2\u4f4d\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3068\u8a00\u308f\u308c\u305f\u3089\u3001\u559c\u3093\u3067\u305d\u308c\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30eb\u304c\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u306b\u8d70\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3084\u3001\u826f\u3044\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306b\u50d5\u304c\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u9003\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3068\u304b\u3001\u9031\u672b\u5168\u3066\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3001\u3053\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u7d20\u76f4\u306b\u5473\u308f\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3042\u3068\u304b\u3089\u3053\u306e\u9031\u672b\u3092\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u3063\u305f\u6642\u306b\u306f\u3001\u304d\u3063\u3068\u3068\u3066\u3082\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3001\u8a87\u308a\u306b\u601d\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3068\u4eca\u5e74\u6210\u3057\u9042\u3052\u305f\u524d\u9032\u3092\u8a87\u308a\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u306e\u5fc3\u69cb\u3048\u306b\u5909\u5316\u306f\u3042\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3068\u8a0a\u304b\u308c\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u81ea\u8eab\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u91cd\u5727\u304c\u5897\u3048\u305f\u3068\u8a8d\u3081\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u305d\u3046\u3060\u306d\u3002\u3082\u30461\u53f0\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u304c\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3092\u898b\u308b\u3068\u3001\u7a81\u7136\u9031\u672b\u3092\u4e57\u308a\u5207\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u306b\u304b\u304b\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c1\u53f0\u306f\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u6700\u4f4e\u3067\u3082\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u8868\u5f70\u53f0\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u8fd1\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30c8\u30e9\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30af\u304c\u591a\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u3067\u3082\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u7d20\u65e9\u304f\u4ea4\u308f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u4e88\u90784\u756a\u624b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5e8f\u76e4\u304b\u3089\u4e2d\u76e4\u307e\u3067\u3001\u30d0\u30eb\u30c6\u30ea\u30fb\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\uff08\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\uff09\u306b\u6b21\u30503\u756a\u624b\u3092\u8d70\u884c\u3002\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u4ea4\u63db\u306e\u524d\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u826f\u304f\u3001\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306b\u8feb\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u300029\u5468\u3092\u8d70\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3067\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30a4\u30f3\u3057\u305f\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u6642\u306b\u53f3\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u304c\u306f\u305a\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u307e\u307e\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u8fbc\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u52b4\u305b\u305a\u3057\u3066\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u8a00\u3046\u307e\u3067\u3082\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30d0\u30eb\u30c6\u30ea\u306b\u306f\u3042\u306e\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u629c\u304d\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3082\u4eca\u65e5\u306f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u304c\u3068\u3066\u3082\u826f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3068\u3082\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3053\u306e\u9031\u672b\u3001\u8868\u5f70\u53f0\u306b\u3075\u3055\u308f\u3057\u3044\u3068\u611f\u3058\u305f\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u9031\u672b\u3092\u7de0\u3081\u304f\u304f\u3063\u305f\u3002\n 