F1 / モナコGP ニュース

サインツJr.、モナコでの初表彰台獲得も胸中は複雑「あとから振り返れば、きっと満足できるはず」

執筆:

フェラーリのカルロス・サインツJr.はチームメイトのシャルル・ルクレールがレースに参加できなかったことから、F1モナコGPでの初表彰台獲得に複雑な心境を抱いているようだ。

サインツJr.、モナコでの初表彰台獲得も胸中は複雑「あとから振り返れば、きっと満足できるはず」

　フェラーリのカルロス・サインツJr.は、F1第5戦モナコGPで好パフォーマンスを見せ、2位でフィニッシュ。彼にとって2位は自己ベストタイの結果であり、伝統のモナコでの表彰台獲得はこれが初めてだった。

　しかしサインツJr.は、この表彰台を手放しで喜べるような状態ではなかったという。チームメイトのシャルル・ルクレールがポールポジションを獲得していながら、マシントラブルによりレースを走ることができなかったからだ。

「良い結果だよね」と、レース後にサインツJr.は語った。

「もし、モナコに来る前に2位を獲得できるよと言われたら、喜んでそれを受け入れていただろう」

「でもシャルルがポールポジションを獲得していたのに走れなかったことや、良いラップだったのに僕がポールを逃したこととか、週末全ての状況を考えると、この結果を素直に味わうことができないんだ」

「あとからこの週末を振り返った時には、きっととても満足して、誇りに思うことだろう。フェラーリはチームとして、このマシンと今年成し遂げた前進を誇りにするべきだと思う」

　ルクレールにトラブルが起きたことで、レースに向けての心構えに変化はあったかと訊かれ、サインツJr.は自身に対する重圧が増えたと認め、次のように語った。

「そうだね。もう1台のマシンがポールポジションからスタートしていないのを見ると、突然週末を乗り切るための責任が自分にかかってくるんだ」

「1台はポールポジションを獲得しているのだから、最低でもチームに表彰台をもたらしたいと思う。そのためにはスタートを決めることが重要だった。ピットストップが近くなると、トラフィックが多くなってきた。でも僕たちはそれを素早く交わしていくことができたんだ」

　予選4番手だったサインツJr.は、レース序盤から中盤まで、バルテリ・ボッタス（メルセデス）に次ぐ3番手を走行。タイヤ交換の前には、サインツJr.の方がペースが良く、ボッタスに迫っていた。

　29周を走ったところでピットインしたボッタスは、ピットストップ時に右フロントタイヤがはずれないというトラブルが発生。そのままリタイアに追い込まれてしまい、サインツJr.は労せずしてポジションを上げることができた。

「言うまでもなく、バルテリにはあのピットストップがあったけど、それを抜きにしても今日はマシンのフィーリングがとても良かった。少なくともチームはこの週末、表彰台にふさわしいと感じた」と、サインツJr.は週末を締めくくった。

 
 

シリーズ F1
イベント モナコGP
ドライバー カルロス サインツ Jr.
チーム Scuderia Ferrari
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

