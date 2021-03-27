\u30002021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306b\u52a0\u5165\u3057\u305f\u30dd\u30eb\u30fb\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306f\u3001\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30ab\u30bf\u30fc\u30ebGP\u306e\u521d\u65e5\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u30672\u5ea6\u306e\u8ee2\u5012\u3092\u55ab\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u5f7c\u66f0\u304f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u8ee2\u5012\u306f\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306e\u9650\u754c\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3064\u3064\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306e\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u79fb\u7c4d\u306f\u5927\u304d\u304f\u6ce8\u76ee\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306e\u30a2\u30b0\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30d6\u306a\u30e9\u30a4\u30c7\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u304c\u3001MotoGP\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u3082\u9069\u5fdc\u304c\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u3068\u8a00\u308f\u308c\u308b\u30db\u30f3\u30c0RC213V\u3067\u3069\u3046\u4f5c\u7528\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3089\u308c\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u958b\u5e55\u524d\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306f\u5468\u56f2\u3092\u9a5a\u304b\u305b\u308b\u8d70\u308a\u3092\u898b\u305b\u3001\u8ee2\u5012\u30821\u5ea6\u306b\u7559\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305f\u3060\u5f7c\u81ea\u8eab\u306f\u300c\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306e\u9650\u754c\u3092\u63b4\u3081\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30b9\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306e\u307f\u611f\u3058\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u305d\u3057\u3066\u958b\u5e55\u524d\u30ab\u30bf\u30fc\u30ebGP\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306fFP1\u304b\u3089\u8ee2\u5012\u3002\u8def\u9762\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u826f\u304f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u7d9a\u304fFP2\u3067\u3082\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u4e2d\u306b\u8ee2\u5012\u3092\u55ab\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u3060\u304c\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306f\u3053\u306e\u8ee2\u5012\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u3088\u308a\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u3078\u306e\u7406\u89e3\u304c\u6df1\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3068\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u69d8\u5b50\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u30cb\u30c3\u30b3\u30ea\u3059\u308b\u7d50\u679c\u3060\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u4e8c\u901a\u308a\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3092\u7d4c\u9a13\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3089\u306d\u3002\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6642\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3086\u3063\u304f\u308a\u3068\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6642\u306e\u4e8c\u901a\u308a\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u521d\u65e5\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3086\u3063\u304f\u308a\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6642\u306b\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u826f\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u306b\u3082\u65e9\u304f\u306b\uff08\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306e\uff09\u9650\u754c\u306b\u5230\u9054\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\u3067\u3082\u901f\u304f\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u969b\u306e\u8ee2\u5012\u3067\u898b\u3064\u3051\u305f\u9650\u754c\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u306f\u3001\u307e\u3055\u306b\u50d5\u304c\u4eca\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306a\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3060\u304b\u3089\u6b21\u306b\u8d70\u308b\u6642\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3069\u308c\u304f\u3089\u3044\u8d70\u3063\u305f\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u3068\u30ea\u30e4\u306a\u3089\u3053\u308c\u4ee5\u4e0a\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u306e\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u628a\u63e1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u2026\u2026\u3068\u3044\u3046\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u624b\u306b\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306b\u30e9\u30a4\u30c7\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u7b11\u9854\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\u73fe\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u50d5\u306f1\u520653\u79d2\u53f0\u3067\u8d70\u308b\u6642\u306b\u5c11\u3057\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u90e8\u5206\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u50d5\u3089\u304c\u201d\u901f\u3044\u201d\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3089\u3001\u7686\u306f\u201c\u3068\u3066\u3082\u201d\u901f\u3044\u3063\u3066\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u307e\u3060\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u3067\u306e\u30ab\u30bf\u30fc\u30ebGP\u521d\u65e5\u3067\u3001\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3082\u201d\u6700\u9ad8\uff01\u201d\u3063\u3066\u308f\u3051\u3058\u3083\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3067\u3082\u50d5\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u901f\u304f\u8d70\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u304b\u3089\u306e\u5dee\u30820.5\u79d2\u307b\u3069\u306b\u6291\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3088\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u3066\u3082\u50d5\u304c\u30cf\u30c3\u30d4\u30fc\u306a\u7406\u7531\u3060\u3002\u901f\u304f\u8d70\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u8272\u3093\u306a\u4e8b\u304c\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u9032\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u308b\u3002\u3068\u3066\u3082\u826f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306f\u521d\u65e5\u3092\u7dcf\u54088\u756a\u624b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3067\u7d42\u4e86\u3002\u4e88\u9078\u7d44\u5206\u3051\u3067Q2\u3078\u306e\u76f4\u63a5\u9032\u51fa\u3068\u306a\u308b10\u756a\u624b\u4ee5\u5185\u306b\u98df\u3044\u8fbc\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u30b8\u30e3\u30c3\u30af\u30fb\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\uff08\u30c9\u30a5\u30ab\u30c6\u30a3\uff09\u3068\u306e\u5dee\u306f0.514\u79d2\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u307e\u305a\u7b2c\u4e00\u306b\uff08\u7d50\u679c\u306f\uff09\u5b09\u3057\u3044\u3002\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u5f8c\u304b\u3089\u9593\u304c\u7a7a\u3044\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u521d\u65e5\u304b\u3089\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30674\u65e5\u9593\u8d70\u3063\u305f\u76f4\u5f8c\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u901f\u304f\u8d70\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u5927\u4f53\uff08\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3068\uff09\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u523b\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3067\u3082\u4e0a\u4f4d\u306f\u307e\u3060\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u5339\u6575\u3059\u308b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u306f\u523b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u50d5\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u5f7c\u3089\u3088\u308a\u3082\u524d\u9032\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u610f\u5473\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3093\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306b\u30b3\u30f3\u30de5\u79d2\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u304b\u3089\u96e2\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3051\u3069\u3001\uff08\u8ee2\u5012\u3057\u305f\uff09\u6700\u5f8c\u306e\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u8d70\u308a\u304d\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3089\u3082\u3063\u3068\u63a5\u8fd1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u50d5\u306f\u3069\u3093\u3069\u3093\uff08\u4e0a\u4f4d\u306b\uff09\u8fd1\u3065\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n 