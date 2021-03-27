MotoGP
MotoGP / ニュース

エスパルガロ弟「転倒でバイクの限界を把握しつつある」2日目以降はもっと速くなる？

執筆:

ポル・エスパルガロはMotoGP開幕戦カタールGP初日に2度転倒を経験したが、彼はこの転倒がホンダのバイクの限界点を理解したことによるものだと説明した。

エスパルガロ弟「転倒でバイクの限界を把握しつつある」2日目以降はもっと速くなる？

　2021年シーズンからレプソル・ホンダに加入したポル・エスパルガロは、開幕戦カタールGPの初日フリー走行で2度の転倒を喫した。しかし彼曰く、この転倒はホンダのバイクの限界を理解しつつあるためだという。

　エスパルガロのホンダ移籍は大きく注目された。彼のアグレッシブなライディングスタイルが、MotoGPマシンの中でも適応が難しいと言われるホンダRC213Vでどう作用するのかと考えられたからだ。

　開幕前のテストでは、エスパルガロは周囲を驚かせる走りを見せ、転倒も1度に留まった。ただ彼自身は「ホンダのバイクの限界を掴めていないことがストレスになっている」と述べ、それは実際にクラッシュすることでのみ感じられると語っていた。

　そして開幕前カタールGPでは、エスパルガロはFP1から転倒。路面コンディションが良くなかったこともあったが、続くFP2でもタイムアタック中に転倒を喫してしまった。

　だがエスパルガロはこの転倒について、よりバイクへの理解が深まったと満足している様子だ。

「ニッコリする結果だ。なぜなら二通りのクラッシュを経験したからね。プッシュしている時、そしてゆっくりと走っている時の二通りだ」

　初日の走行を終えたエスパルガロはそう語った。

「ゆっくり走っている時にクラッシュするのは良くない。これはあまりにも早くに（バイクの）限界に到達してしまったということだからだ。でも速く走っている際の転倒で見つけた限界というのは、まさに僕が今必要としているものなんだ」

「だから次に走る時には、どれくらい走ったフロントとリヤならこれ以上プッシュできないのかということを、僕は把握している……という知識を手にできたんだ。それにライディングを楽しんでいるから笑顔になっていたよ」

「現時点で僕は1分53秒台で走る時に少しコントロールできていない部分がある。つまり僕らが”速い”としたら、皆は“とても”速いってことだ」

「でもまだホンダでのカタールGP初日で、ホンダのマシンも”最高！”ってわけじゃない。でも僕はそれでも速く走ることができ、トップからの差も0.5秒ほどに抑えることができた」

「これは素晴らしいことだよ。それがクラッシュしても僕がハッピーな理由だ。速く走れているし、テストが終わった後、色んな事が上手く進んでいると感じる。とても良いことだ」

　エスパルガロは初日を総合8番手タイムで終了。予選組分けでQ2への直接進出となる10番手以内に食い込んでいる。トップのジャック・ミラー（ドゥカティ）との差は0.514秒だ。

「まず第一に（結果は）嬉しい。テスト後から間が空いていたけど、初日からテストで4日間走った直後のように速く走ることができた」

「僕は大体（テストと）同じようなラップタイムを刻んだ。でも上位はまだテストに匹敵するタイムは刻んでいない。つまり、僕の方が彼らよりも前進したという意味になるんだ。それにコンマ5秒トップから離れているけど、（転倒した）最後のラップが走りきれていたらもっと接近していただろう。僕はどんどん（上位に）近づいているんだ」

 

この記事について

シリーズ MotoGP
ドライバー ポル エスパルガロ
チーム Repsol Honda Team
執筆者 Lewis Duncan

