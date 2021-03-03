\u30002019\u5e74\u306bFIA F2\u3067\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u306b\u8f1d\u304d\u30012019-2020\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u4e00\u54e1\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u306b\u53c2\u6226\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u30fb\u30c7\u30fb\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u3002\u5f7c\u306f2021\u5e74\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9F1\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9F1\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u3001\u30b9\u30c8\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30fb\u30d0\u30f3\u30c9\u30fc\u30f3\u3068\u30a8\u30b9\u30c6\u30d0\u30f3\u30fb\u30b0\u30c6\u30a3\u30a8\u30ec\u30b9\u3068\u3044\u3046\u5143F1\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3075\u305f\u308a\u3092\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8d77\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f\u30012021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u30d0\u30f3\u30c9\u30fc\u30f3\u3068\u30c7\u30fb\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u304c\u305d\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u62c5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\nRead 2019年にFIA F2でチャンピオンに輝き、2019-2020シーズンからメルセデスの一員としてフォーミュラEに参戦しているニック・デ・フリーズ。彼は2021年から、メルセデスF1チームのリザーブドライバーを務めることになった。
　メルセデスF1チームはこれまで、ストフェル・バンドーンとエステバン・グティエレスという元F1ドライバーふたりをリザーブドライバーとして起用していた。しかしながらメルセデスは、2021年シーズンからバンドーンとデ・フリーズがその役割を担っていくことを明らかにした。

　バンドーンとデ・フリーズはフォーミュラEでチームメイト同士。昨季最終戦ではバンドーンが、今季開幕戦ではデ・フリーズが共に初優勝を飾っており、フォーミュラEの世界でもメルセデスが頭角を現しはじめている。
　2021年F1マシン『W12』を発表したメルセデスは、プレスリリースに次のように記している。
「我々は2021年シーズンに向けて、リザーブドライバーにおいても強力なラインアップを揃えた。ストフェル・バンドーンはこの業務を引き続き担当し、彼のフォーミュラEでのチームメイトであるニック・デ・フリーズがそこに加わる」
　デ・フリーズはかつてマクラーレンの若手ドライバーアカデミーに所属していた際、チームの開発業務を担っていたが、F1チームで公式に役割を与えられるのは初めてのことだ。彼は昨年末、アブダビで行なわれたルーキーテストにバンドーンと共にメルセデスから参加。初のF1テストを経験した。
　なお、今回リザーブドライバーを外れる形となったグティエレスは、昨夏にスーパーライセンスを失効し、F1でレースに出走することができなくなっている。
　昨年のイギリスGPを前にレーシングポイントのセルジオ・ペレスが新型コロナウイルス陽性となった際、彼らはPUサプライヤーであるメルセデスからバンドーンまたはグティエレスをレンタルすることができた。しかし、グティエレスは2016年以来の3シーズンF1に出走していなかったためスーパーライセンスを失効しており、再発給のために走行距離300kmのテストを実施しなければいけないことが明らかとなっていた。一方のデ・フリーズはこれまでジュニアカテゴリーで残してきた実績から、スーパーライセンスの発給条件を満たしている。
　コロナ禍に見舞われた昨シーズン、メルセデスもサクヒールGPを前にルイス・ハミルトンが新型コロナウイルス陽性となった際、代役を立てる必要があった。ただその際チームはリザーブドライバーのバンドーンではなく、メルセデスの育成ドライバーであるジョージ・ラッセルをウイリアムズからレンタルすることを選んだ。9\u3092\u7acb\u3066\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305f\u3060\u305d\u306e\u969b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u30d0\u30f3\u30c9\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u80b2\u6210\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30e7\u30fc\u30b8\u30fb\u30e9\u30c3\u30bb\u30eb\u3092\u30a6\u30a4\u30ea\u30a2\u30e0\u30ba\u304b\u3089\u30ec\u30f3\u30bf\u30eb\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u9078\u3093\u3060\u3002\n 