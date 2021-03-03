F1
F1
R
F1
Spanish GP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
63 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
262 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ F1、表彰台での”シャンパンファイト”にスパークリングワインを使用。フェッラーリ・トレントと契約 / F1新車”雑感”解説：メルセデスW12。エンジンカウルの膨らみの意味は？
F1 / 速報ニュース

デ・フリーズ、メルセデスF1のリザーブドライバーに。バンドーンと共に不測の事態に備える

執筆:
, Grand prix editor

ニック・デ・フリーズは、フォーミュラEのチームメイトであるストフェル・バンドーンと共に、メルセデスF1チームのリザーブドライバーを務めることとなった。

デ・フリーズ、メルセデスF1のリザーブドライバーに。バンドーンと共に不測の事態に備える

　2019年にFIA F2でチャンピオンに輝き、2019-2020シーズンからメルセデスの一員としてフォーミュラEに参戦しているニック・デ・フリーズ。彼は2021年から、メルセデスF1チームのリザーブドライバーを務めることになった。

　メルセデスF1チームはこれまで、ストフェル・バンドーンとエステバン・グティエレスという元F1ドライバーふたりをリザーブドライバーとして起用していた。しかしながらメルセデスは、2021年シーズンからバンドーンとデ・フリーズがその役割を担っていくことを明らかにした。

Read Also:

　バンドーンとデ・フリーズはフォーミュラEでチームメイト同士。昨季最終戦ではバンドーンが、今季開幕戦ではデ・フリーズが共に初優勝を飾っており、フォーミュラEの世界でもメルセデスが頭角を現しはじめている。

　2021年F1マシン『W12』を発表したメルセデスは、プレスリリースに次のように記している。

「我々は2021年シーズンに向けて、リザーブドライバーにおいても強力なラインアップを揃えた。ストフェル・バンドーンはこの業務を引き続き担当し、彼のフォーミュラEでのチームメイトであるニック・デ・フリーズがそこに加わる」

　デ・フリーズはかつてマクラーレンの若手ドライバーアカデミーに所属していた際、チームの開発業務を担っていたが、F1チームで公式に役割を与えられるのは初めてのことだ。彼は昨年末、アブダビで行なわれたルーキーテストにバンドーンと共にメルセデスから参加。初のF1テストを経験した。

　なお、今回リザーブドライバーを外れる形となったグティエレスは、昨夏にスーパーライセンスを失効し、F1でレースに出走することができなくなっている。

　昨年のイギリスGPを前にレーシングポイントのセルジオ・ペレスが新型コロナウイルス陽性となった際、彼らはPUサプライヤーであるメルセデスからバンドーンまたはグティエレスをレンタルすることができた。しかし、グティエレスは2016年以来丸3シーズンF1に出走していなかったためスーパーライセンスを失効しており、再発給のために走行距離300kmのテストを実施しなければいけないことが明らかとなっていた。一方のデ・フリーズはこれまでジュニアカテゴリーで残してきた実績から、スーパーライセンスの発給条件を満たしている。

　コロナ禍に見舞われた昨シーズン、メルセデスもサクヒールGPを前にルイス・ハミルトンが新型コロナウイルス陽性となった際、代役を立てる必要があった。ただその際チームはリザーブドライバーのバンドーンではなく、メルセデスの育成ドライバーであるジョージ・ラッセルをウイリアムズからレンタルすることを選んだ。

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
F1、表彰台での”シャンパンファイト”にスパークリングワインを使用。フェッラーリ・トレントと契約

前の記事

F1、表彰台での”シャンパンファイト”にスパークリングワインを使用。フェッラーリ・トレントと契約

次の記事

F1新車”雑感”解説：メルセデスW12。エンジンカウルの膨らみの意味は？

F1新車”雑感”解説：メルセデスW12。エンジンカウルの膨らみの意味は？
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ニック デ・フリーズ
チーム メルセデス
執筆者 Luke Smith

Trending

1
F1

F1新車”雑感”解説：メルセデスW12。エンジンカウルの膨らみの意味は？

14min
2
F1

F1、表彰台での”シャンパンファイト”にスパークリングワインを使用。フェッラーリ・トレントと契約

1時間
3
F1

【2021年F1新車】メルセデスW12：フォトギャラリー

21時間
4
MotoGP

未来のペトロナスSRTは“サテライト”に非ず？　チーム代表「ただの“お客さん”では満足できない」

5時間
5
F1

【2021年F1新車】アルピーヌA521：フォトギャラリー

15時間
最新ニュース
F1新車”雑感”解説：メルセデスW12。エンジンカウルの膨らみの意味は？
F1

F1新車”雑感”解説：メルセデスW12。エンジンカウルの膨らみの意味は？

14分
デ・フリーズ、メルセデスF1のリザーブドライバーに。バンドーンと共に不測の事態に備える
F1

デ・フリーズ、メルセデスF1のリザーブドライバーに。バンドーンと共に不測の事態に備える

17分
F1、表彰台での”シャンパンファイト”にスパークリングワインを使用。フェッラーリ・トレントと契約
F1

F1、表彰台での”シャンパンファイト”にスパークリングワインを使用。フェッラーリ・トレントと契約

1時間
1年契約で残留のハミルトン、F1で「あまりに先の計画を立てる必要はない」と意図を説明
F1

1年契約で残留のハミルトン、F1で「あまりに先の計画を立てる必要はない」と意図を説明

4時間
F1復帰のアロンソ、テストには参加とCEOが認める。2月中旬に上あご骨折の負傷
F1

F1復帰のアロンソ、テストには参加とCEOが認める。2月中旬に上あご骨折の負傷

5時間
最新のビデオ
2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

角田裕毅｜ビハインド・ザ・シーンinアブダビ 19:43
F1
2021/01/29

角田裕毅｜ビハインド・ザ・シーンinアブダビ

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
1年契約で残留のハミルトン、F1で「あまりに先の計画を立てる必要はない」と意図を説明
F1 / 速報ニュース

1年契約で残留のハミルトン、F1で「あまりに先の計画を立てる必要はない」と意図を説明

F1復帰のアロンソ、テストには参加とCEOが認める。2月中旬に上あご骨折の負傷
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1復帰のアロンソ、テストには参加とCEOが認める。2月中旬に上あご骨折の負傷

ウイリアムズ、F1新車発表でARアプリを活用。実物大『FW43B』が拡張現実で自宅に登場！
F1 / 速報ニュース

ウイリアムズ、F1新車発表でARアプリを活用。実物大『FW43B』が拡張現実で自宅に登場！

More from
ニック デ・フリーズ
メルセデス、アブダビF1テストでバンドーンとデ・フリーズの“FEコンビ”を起用
F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデス、アブダビF1テストでバンドーンとデ・フリーズの“FEコンビ”を起用

F2王者ニック・デ・フリーズ、WECトヨタのテスト兼リザーブドライバーに就任
WEC / 速報ニュース

F2王者ニック・デ・フリーズ、WECトヨタのテスト兼リザーブドライバーに就任

デ・フリーズ、FE初表彰台は幻に。原因はバッテリー冷却液の“冷やしすぎ” 第3戦サンティアゴePrix
フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

デ・フリーズ、FE初表彰台は幻に。原因はバッテリー冷却液の“冷やしすぎ”

More from
メルセデス
F1新車”雑感”解説：メルセデスW12。エンジンカウルの膨らみの意味は？
F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：メルセデスW12。エンジンカウルの膨らみの意味は？

メルセデスPU、発生した問題は解決済み？　革新的アイデア導入でさらに競争力アップ
F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデスPU、発生した問題は解決済み？　革新的アイデア導入でさらに競争力アップ

メルセデスF1、新車W12の開発トークン使用エリアは”秘密”「そのうち分かるだろう」
F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデスF1、新車W12の開発トークン使用エリアは”秘密”「そのうち分かるだろう」

Trending 今日

F1新車”雑感”解説：メルセデスW12。エンジンカウルの膨らみの意味は？
F1 F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：メルセデスW12。エンジンカウルの膨らみの意味は？

F1、表彰台での”シャンパンファイト”にスパークリングワインを使用。フェッラーリ・トレントと契約
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1、表彰台での”シャンパンファイト”にスパークリングワインを使用。フェッラーリ・トレントと契約

【2021年F1新車】メルセデスW12：フォトギャラリー
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

【2021年F1新車】メルセデスW12：フォトギャラリー

未来のペトロナスSRTは“サテライト”に非ず？　チーム代表「ただの“お客さん”では満足できない」
MotoGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

未来のペトロナスSRTは“サテライト”に非ず？　チーム代表「ただの“お客さん”では満足できない」

【2021年F1新車】アルピーヌA521：フォトギャラリー
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

【2021年F1新車】アルピーヌA521：フォトギャラリー

ウイリアムズ、F1新車発表でARアプリを活用。実物大『FW43B』が拡張現実で自宅に登場！
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ウイリアムズ、F1新車発表でARアプリを活用。実物大『FW43B』が拡張現実で自宅に登場！

デ・フリーズ、メルセデスF1のリザーブドライバーに。バンドーンと共に不測の事態に備える
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

デ・フリーズ、メルセデスF1のリザーブドライバーに。バンドーンと共に不測の事態に備える

アルピーヌF1”初代”マシンA521が発表。ブルー基調の美しいカラーリングを纏う
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

アルピーヌF1”初代”マシンA521が発表。ブルー基調の美しいカラーリングを纏う

最新ニュース

F1新車”雑感”解説：メルセデスW12。エンジンカウルの膨らみの意味は？
F1 F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：メルセデスW12。エンジンカウルの膨らみの意味は？

デ・フリーズ、メルセデスF1のリザーブドライバーに。バンドーンと共に不測の事態に備える
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

デ・フリーズ、メルセデスF1のリザーブドライバーに。バンドーンと共に不測の事態に備える

F1、表彰台での”シャンパンファイト”にスパークリングワインを使用。フェッラーリ・トレントと契約
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1、表彰台での”シャンパンファイト”にスパークリングワインを使用。フェッラーリ・トレントと契約

1年契約で残留のハミルトン、F1で「あまりに先の計画を立てる必要はない」と意図を説明
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

1年契約で残留のハミルトン、F1で「あまりに先の計画を立てる必要はない」と意図を説明

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.