F1の新車がギリギリまで隠されるのは「当然のこと」とチーム関係者。現代では数週間でコピー可能
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェルスタッペン、”わざとパワーを抑えた”メルセデスへの警戒解かず

執筆:
, Grand prix editor
協力:
Erwin Jaeggi

レッドブルのマックス・フェルスタッペンは、テストで苦戦したメルセデスが依然として優勝候補だと考えているようだ。

フェルスタッペン、”わざとパワーを抑えた”メルセデスへの警戒解かず

　レッドブルのマックス・フェルスタッペンは、F1の2021年シーズン開幕に先立ち、メルセデスが依然として優勝候補だと考えていると語り、テストでメルセデス勢が苦戦した影響はあまり大きくないと主張した。

　バーレーンで行なわれたプレシーズンテストでは、レッドブルが順調にテストを進め、フェルスタッペンが総合トップタイムを記録した。

　レッドブルとは対照的に、メルセデスはギヤボックスにトラブルが起きたこともあり、走行距離が最も少ないチームとなった。さらにルイス・ハミルトンとバルテリ・ボッタスはどちらも、新車W12がリヤエンドに問題を抱えており、コース上で不安定な状態になっていると報告している。

　メルセデスは、何が原因でリヤエンドが不安定になっているのか、まだ完全には解明できていないとしている。そうした状況もあって、バーレーンで行なわれる開幕戦ではレッドブルおよびフェルスタッペンが有利なのではないかという見方もある。

　しかしフェルスタッペンは、レッドブルがテストで得たデータから、メルセデスにはまだ十分なペースがあると主張している。

「データを見れば、彼らが何をしているのかが分かる」

　フェルスタッペンはそうジゴ・スポーツのインタビューで語った。

「彼らはパワーを抑えて最速ラップを走った。その後2周スローペースで走行し、その次のラップでエンジンのパワーを0.5秒上げている。彼らが速いことは間違いない」

「でも序盤の状況が少し厳しくなった今、彼らは僕たちを有力候補に押し上げようとしている。そして彼らが再びその座を手にすれば、すべてが天才的に見えるんだ」

「昨年も、いくつかのレースで彼らは同じことをしていた。金曜日には『レッドブルはとても強そうだ』と言うんだ」

「でも僕はそれが事実ではないと思っていた。そして土曜日になると彼らがまたそこ（ポールポジション）にいて、『ワンダフルだ！』って言うんだ」

「僕は自分が優勝候補だとは全く思っていない。この7年間であれだけ圧倒的な強さを誇り、あれだけ支配的なマシンを持っていたんだから、新しいフロアが最悪でもまだ十分な実力があると思う」

「だから、僕は今でもメルセデスが優勝候補だと思っている」

　フェルスタッペンがメルセデスを優勝候補に挙げるのは、メルセデスと全く同じ戦略なのではないかと訊かれると、フェルスタッペンは「でも、彼らが優勝候補なのは普通のことでもあるよね？」と答えた。

「彼らは7年連続で全てを勝ち獲ってきた。だから自分自身が優勝候補だとは全く思っていないんだ」

「でもテストには満足しているし、クルマのバランスもハッピーだ。それで十分かどうか？　それは分からない。予選Q3でどうなるか見てみよう」

 

F1の新車がギリギリまで隠されるのは「当然のこと」とチーム関係者。現代では数週間でコピー可能

前の記事

F1の新車がギリギリまで隠されるのは「当然のこと」とチーム関係者。現代では数週間でコピー可能
シリーズ F1
ドライバー マックス フェルスタッペン
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 Luke Smith

