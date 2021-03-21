\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u3001F1\u306e2021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u958b\u5e55\u306b\u5148\u7acb\u3061\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u304c\u4f9d\u7136\u3068\u3057\u3066\u512a\u52dd\u5019\u88dc\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u308a\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u52e2\u304c\u82e6\u6226\u3057\u305f\u5f71\u97ff\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u5927\u304d\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u4e3b\u5f35\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u304c\u9806\u8abf\u306b\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u304c\u7dcf\u5408\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3068\u306f\u5bfe\u7167\u7684\u306b\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f\u30ae\u30e4\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u3001\u8d70\u884c\u8ddd\u96e2\u304c\u6700\u3082\u5c11\u306a\u3044\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3068\u30d0\u30eb\u30c6\u30ea\u30fb\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f\u3069\u3061\u3089\u3082\u3001\u65b0\u8ecaW12\u304c\u30ea\u30e4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u306b\u554f\u984c\u3092\u62b1\u3048\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u4e0a\u3067\u4e0d\u5b89\u5b9a\u306a\u72b6\u614b\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u5831\u544a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u539f\u56e0\u3067\u30ea\u30e4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u304c\u4e0d\u5b89\u5b9a\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u307e\u3060\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u306f\u89e3\u660e\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3057\u305f\u72b6\u6cc1\u3082\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3067\u306f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u304c\u6709\u5229\u306a\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u898b\u65b9\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\nRead しかしフェルスタッペンは、レッドブルがテストで得たデータから、メルセデスにはまだ十分なペースがあると主張している。
「データを見れば、彼らが何をしているのかが分かる」
　フェルスタッペンはそうジゴ・スポーツのインタビューで語った。
「彼らはパワーを抑えて最速ラップを走った。その後2周スローペースで走行し、その次のラップでエンジンのパワーを0.5秒上げている。彼らが速いことは間違いない」
「でも序盤の状況が少し厳しくなった今、彼らは僕たちを有力候補に押し上げようとしている。そして彼らが再びその座を手にすれば、すべてが天才的に見えるんだ」
「昨年も、いくつかのレースで彼らは同じことをしていた。金曜日には『レッドブルはとても強そうだ』と言うんだ」
「でも僕はそれが事実ではないと思っていた。そして土曜日になると彼らがまたそこ（ポールポジション）にいて、『ワンダフルだ！』って言うんだ」
「僕は自分が優勝候補だとは全く思っていない。この7年間であれだけ圧倒的な強さを誇り、あれだけ支配的なマシンを持っていたんだから、新しいフロアが最悪でもまだ十分な実力があると思う」
「だから、僕は今でもメルセデスが優勝候補だと思っている」
　フェルスタッペンがメルセデスを優勝候補に挙げるのは、メルセデスと全く同じ戦略なのではないかと訊かれると、フェルスタッペンは「でも、彼らが優勝候補なのは普通のことでもあるよね？」と答えた。
「彼らは7年連続で全てを勝ち獲ってきた。だから自分自身が優勝候補だとは全く思っていないんだ」
「でもテストには満足しているし、クルマのバランスもハッピーだ。それで十分かどうか？　それは分からない。予選Q3でどうなるか見てみよう」 