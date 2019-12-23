ロードレース世界選手権で数々の記録を打ちたてているマルク・マルケス。彼の多数の勝利の裏には、”2位に留まった”ライダーが数多く存在する。今回はそのトップ10をご紹介。
10位 アンドレア・イアンノーネ
1/22
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2位：3回
2/22
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
10位 アレックス・リンス
3/22
写真：: Suzuki MotoGP
2位：3回
4/22
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
8位 ステファン・ブラドル
5/22
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2位：4回
6/22
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
8位 カル・クラッチロー
7/22
写真：: Repsol Media
2位：4回
8/22
写真：: Repsol Media
6位 ニコ・テロル
9/22
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2位：5回
10/22
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
6位 ファビオ・クアルタラロ
11/22
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2位：5回
12/22
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
3位 ポル・エスパルガロ
13/22
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2位：8回
14/22
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
3位 アンドレア・ドヴィツィオーゾ
15/22
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2位：8回
16/22
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
3位 ホルヘ・ロレンソ
17/22
写真：: Bridgestone Corporation
2位：8回
18/22
2位 ダニ・ペドロサ
19/22
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2位：9回
20/22
写真：: Repsol Media
1位 バレンティーノ・ロッシ
21/22
写真：: Repsol Media
2位：11回
22/22
写真：: Repsol Media
【ギャラリー】また2位、あいつさえいなければ……マルク・マルケスに敗れた男たち
Trending
スライドショー