MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
第17戦オーストラリアGP
25 10月
-
27 10月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
R
MotoGP
第18戦マレーシアGP
01 11月
-
03 11月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
R
MotoGP
第19戦バレンシアGP
15 11月
-
17 11月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
MotoGP / 特集

【ギャラリー】また2位、あいつさえいなければ……マルク・マルケスに敗れた男たち

シェア
コメント
【ギャラリー】また2位、あいつさえいなければ……マルク・マルケスに敗れた男たち
執筆:
, Writer
2019/12/23 3:34

ロードレース世界選手権で数々の記録を打ちたてているマルク・マルケス。彼の多数の勝利の裏には、”2位に留まった”ライダーが数多く存在する。今回はそのトップ10をご紹介。

スライダー
リスト

10位 アンドレア・イアンノーネ

10位 アンドレア・イアンノーネ
1/22

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2位：3回

2位：3回
2/22

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

10位 アレックス・リンス

10位 アレックス・リンス
3/22

写真：: Suzuki MotoGP

2位：3回

2位：3回
4/22

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

8位 ステファン・ブラドル

8位 ステファン・ブラドル
5/22

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2位：4回

2位：4回
6/22

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

8位 カル・クラッチロー

8位 カル・クラッチロー
7/22

写真：: Repsol Media

2位：4回

2位：4回
8/22

写真：: Repsol Media

6位 ニコ・テロル

6位 ニコ・テロル
9/22

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2位：5回

2位：5回
10/22

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

6位 ファビオ・クアルタラロ

6位 ファビオ・クアルタラロ
11/22

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2位：5回

2位：5回
12/22

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

3位 ポル・エスパルガロ

3位 ポル・エスパルガロ
13/22

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2位：8回

2位：8回
14/22

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

3位 アンドレア・ドヴィツィオーゾ

3位 アンドレア・ドヴィツィオーゾ
15/22

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2位：8回

2位：8回
16/22

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

3位 ホルヘ・ロレンソ

3位 ホルヘ・ロレンソ
17/22

写真：: Bridgestone Corporation

2位：8回

2位：8回
18/22

2位 ダニ・ペドロサ

2位 ダニ・ペドロサ
19/22

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2位：9回

2位：9回
20/22

写真：: Repsol Media

1位 バレンティーノ・ロッシ

1位 バレンティーノ・ロッシ
21/22

写真：: Repsol Media

2位：11回

2位：11回
22/22

写真：: Repsol Media

この記事について

シリーズ MotoGP
ドライバー マルク マルケス 発売中
執筆者 Redacción

