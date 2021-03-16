チケット
KTM、カタールテストで"壁"にぶつかる。昨年3勝を記録し今季は優遇措置を喪失
MotoGP / 速報ニュース

レプソル・ホンダ「マルケスの状況は“正常化”しつつある」でも開幕戦復帰は厳しい？

執筆:

レプソル・ホンダのアルベルト・プーチは、マルク・マルケスが負傷から立ち直りつつあることを喜んでおり、今後の経過で開幕戦に出場できるかどうかが明らかになるだろうと語った。

レプソル・ホンダ「マルケスの状況は“正常化”しつつある」でも開幕戦復帰は厳しい？

　2020年7月にMotoGP第2戦スペインGPでクラッシュし、右腕骨折の怪我を負ったマルク・マルケス（レプソル・ホンダ）は、今年3月になり8ヵ月ぶりにバイクを走らせた。

　3度の手術が必要となったことで長い回復期間が必要になったマルケス。彼は医師からバイクの乗車許可が出ると、3月12日にはさっそく小型バイクを使用したトレーニングを行なった。

　そして15日には彼はカタールへと渡航。同国政府がMotoGPパドックに提供する新型コロナウイルスに対するワクチン1回目の接種を受け、トレーニングのためにスペインへと帰国した。

　3月28日には今季のMotoGP開幕戦カタールGPが予定されており、マルケスはその暫定エントリーリストに名を連ねている。ホンダは慎重な姿勢を崩していないが、彼の復帰は時間の問題であり、今後の回復状況次第でマルケスがレースへ復帰するかどうかが決まってくる。

　ホンダとしてもマルケスの回復には安堵しているようでチ、ームマネージャーのアルベルト・プーチは状況が正常に戻りつつあると語った。

「この冬がマルクにとって非常に厳しいものだったというのは確かだ。今我々は彼のレース復帰の可能性を探っているが、それが『どのタイミングになるか』という点ではまだ定かではない」と、プーチは話す。

「幸いにも医師から彼には、準備のための取り組みを増やしていくように指示がでている。つまり、マルクの状況は正常化しつつあると言っていいだろう」

「彼の（復帰）最初のレースで100％の状態ではないだろうことは明らかだ。開幕戦までの時間は非常に少なく、彼がそのレースに出られるかどうかは分からない。日が近づいていけば見えてくるだろう」

　なおマルケスが開幕戦へ出場できない場合、ホンダは昨年同様にテストライダーのステファン・ブラドルを起用することになるだろう。

 

コメント
KTM、カタールテストで“壁”にぶつかる。昨年3勝を記録し今季は優遇措置を喪失

前の記事

KTM、カタールテストで“壁”にぶつかる。昨年3勝を記録し今季は優遇措置を喪失
この記事について

シリーズ MotoGP
ドライバー マルク マルケス
チーム Repsol Honda Team
執筆者 Oriol Puigdemont

