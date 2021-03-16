\u30002020\u5e747\u6708\u306bMotoGP\u7b2c2\u6226\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3GP\u3067\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u3001\u53f3\u8155\u9aa8\u6298\u306e\u602a\u6211\u3092\u8ca0\u3063\u305f\u30de\u30eb\u30af\u30fb\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\uff08\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\uff09\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5e743\u6708\u306b\u306a\u308a8\u30f5\u6708\u3076\u308a\u306b\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u3092\u8d70\u3089\u305b\u305f\u3002\n\u30003\u5ea6\u306e\u624b\u8853\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u9577\u3044\u56de\u5fa9\u671f\u9593\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u533b\u5e2b\u304b\u3089\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306e\u4e57\u8eca\u8a31\u53ef\u304c\u51fa\u308b\u3068\u30013\u670812\u65e5\u306b\u306f\u3055\u3063\u305d\u304f\u5c0f\u578b\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u305f\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u305d\u3057\u306615\u65e5\u306b\u306f\u5f7c\u306f\u30ab\u30bf\u30fc\u30eb\u3078\u3068\u6e21\u822a\u3002\u540c\u56fd\u653f\u5e9c\u304cMotoGP\u30d1\u30c9\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u30ef\u30af\u30c1\u30f31\u56de\u76ee\u306e\u63a5\u7a2e\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3001\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3\u3078\u3068\u5e30\u56fd\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u30003\u670828\u65e5\u306b\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u306eMotoGP\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30ab\u30bf\u30fc\u30ebGP\u304c\u4e88\u5b9a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\u306f\u305d\u306e\u66ab\u5b9a\u30a8\u30f3\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u540d\u3092\u9023\u306d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306f\u614e\u91cd\u306a\u59ff\u52e2\u3092\u5d29\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u5fa9\u5e30\u306f\u6642\u9593\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c\u306e\u56de\u5fa9\u72b6\u6cc1\u6b21\u7b2c\u3067\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\u304c\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3078\u5fa9\u5e30\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u304c\u6c7a\u307e\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\u306e\u56de\u5fa9\u306b\u306f\u5b89\u5835\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3067\u30c1\u3001\u30fc\u30e0\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306e\u30a2\u30eb\u30d9\u30eb\u30c8\u30fb\u30d7\u30fc\u30c1\u306f\u72b6\u6cc1\u304c\u6b63\u5e38\u306b\u623b\u308a\u3064\u3064\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3053\u306e\u51ac\u304c\u30de\u30eb\u30af\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u53b3\u3057\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u306f\u78ba\u304b\u3060\u3002\u4eca\u6211\u3005\u306f\u5f7c\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5fa9\u5e30\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3092\u63a2\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u300e\u3069\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u306a\u308b\u304b\u300f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u307e\u3060\u5b9a\u304b\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30d7\u30fc\u30c1\u306f\u8a71\u3059\u3002\n\u300c\u5e78\u3044\u306b\u3082\u533b\u5e2b\u304b\u3089\u5f7c\u306b\u306f\u3001\u6e96\u5099\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u5897\u3084\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6307\u793a\u304c\u3067\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u30de\u30eb\u30af\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u306f\u6b63\u5e38\u5316\u3057\u3064\u3064\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306e\uff08\u5fa9\u5e30\uff09\u6700\u521d\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067100\uff05\u306e\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u660e\u3089\u304b\u3060\u3002\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u307e\u3067\u306e\u6642\u9593\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5f7c\u304c\u305d\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u51fa\u3089\u308c\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u306f\u5206\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u65e5\u304c\u8fd1\u3065\u3044\u3066\u3044\u3051\u3070\u898b\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\u304c\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3078\u51fa\u5834\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u30b9\u30c6\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u30fb\u30d6\u30e9\u30c9\u30eb\u3092\u8d77\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n 