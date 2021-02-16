上あご骨折のアロンソ、手術を終えて無事退院。今後はF1復帰に向け自宅で療養へ

\u3000\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u4e2d\u306b\u4ea4\u901a\u4e8b\u6545\u306b\u906d\u3044\u3001\u5165\u9662\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30ca\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u304c\u9000\u9662\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001\u6240\u5c5e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30ccF1\u304b\u3089\u767a\u8868\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\n\u30002\u5ea6\u306eF1\u738b\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u30012021\u5e74\u306b\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u304b\u3089F1\u306b\u5fa9\u5e30\u3059\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u3060\u304c\u3001\u81ea\u8ee2\u8eca\u3067\u306e\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u4e2d\u306b\u81ea\u52d5\u8eca\u3068\u63a5\u89e6\u3057\u3001\u75c5\u9662\u306b\u642c\u9001\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u691c\u67fb\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u4e0a\u3042\u3054\u3092\u9aa8\u6298\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u660e\u3089\u304b\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u624b\u8853\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a3a\u5bdf\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u624b\u8853\u306f\u6210\u529f\u3057\u3001\u533b\u5e2b\u305f\u3061\u3082\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u306b\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u4f1d\u3048\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u305f\u3060\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u3001\u7d4c\u904e\u89b3\u5bdf\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f8c2\u65e5\u9593\u5165\u9662\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c2\u670812\u65e5\uff08\u91d1\uff09\u306b\u767a\u8868\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u306f2\u670815\u65e5\uff08\u6708\uff09\u306b\u65b0\u305f\u306b\u58f0\u660e\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u3001\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u9000\u9662\u3057\u81ea\u5b85\u3067\u306e\u7642\u990a\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30b9\u30a4\u30b9\u306e\u75c5\u9662\u306748\u6642\u9593\u306e\u7d4c\u904e\u89b3\u5bdf\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30ca\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5b85\u3067\u56de\u5fa9\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u9000\u9662\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u4eca\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u958b\u5e55\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u5f90\u3005\u306b\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u518d\u958b\u3059\u308b\u524d\u306b\u3001\u77ed\u671f\u9593\u306e\u5b8c\u5168\u306a\u4f11\u990a\u3092\u53d6\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u3044\u3064\u3082\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30ca\u30f3\u30c9\u306e\u56de\u5fa9\u3092\u5fc3\u304b\u3089\u7948\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308c\u3066\u3042\u308a\u304c\u3068\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30b7\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u4e45\u3005\u306bF1\u5fa9\u5e30\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306e\u4f53\u529b\u9762\u306b\u7591\u554f\u3092\u751f\u3058\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u672c\u4eba\u306f12\u65e5\u306b\u300cOK\u3060\u3057\u30012021\u5e74\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u697d\u3057\u307f\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30c4\u30a4\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u306f\u307e\u30602021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u7528\u306e\u65b0\u8eca\u300cA521\u300d\u306e\u767a\u8868\u65e5\u7a0b\u3092\u660e\u304b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304c\u30013\u670812\u65e5\uff5e14\u65e5\u306e\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u524d\u306b\u30a2\u30f3\u30d9\u30a4\u30eb\u304c\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u898b\u8fbc\u307f\u3060\u3002\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u3082\u305d\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306b\u306f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u304c\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u72b6\u614b\u306b\u307e\u3067\u56de\u5fa9\u3059\u308b\u3068\u898b\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002\n\nRead 