F1
F1
R
F1
Spanish GP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
78 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
F1 / 速報ニュース

上あご骨折のアロンソ、手術を終えて無事退院。今後はF1復帰に向け自宅で療養へ

シェア
コメント
上あご骨折のアロンソ、手術を終えて無事退院。今後はF1復帰に向け自宅で療養へ
執筆:
, Grand prix editor

トレーニング中の事故で上あごを骨折したフェルナンド・アロンソ。手術を終えた彼が退院したとアルピーヌは発表した。

　トレーニング中に交通事故に遭い、入院していたフェルナンド・アロンソが退院したことが、所属チームであるアルピーヌF1から発表された。

　2度のF1王者であるアロンソは、2021年にアルピーヌからF1に復帰する予定だが、自転車でのトレーニング中に自動車と接触し、病院に搬送された。

　検査の結果、アロンソは上あごを骨折していることが明らかとなり、手術が必要であると診察された。この手術は成功し、医師たちもその結果に満足していると伝えられていた。ただアロンソは、経過観察が必要であり、その後2日間入院することが2月12日（金）に発表されていた。

　アルピーヌは2月15日（月）に新たに声明を出し、アロンソは退院し自宅での療養を続けると発表した。

「スイスの病院で48時間の経過観察を行なったフェルナンド・アロンソは、自宅で回復を続けるために退院した」

「彼は今シーズンの開幕に向けて徐々にトレーニングを再開する前に、短期間の完全な休養を取ることになるだろう」

「いつもフェルナンドの回復を心から祈ってくれてありがとう」

　今回のアクシデントにより、久々にF1復帰を果たすアロンソの体力面に疑問を生じさせるものとなったが、アロンソ本人は12日に「OKだし、2021年のスタートを楽しみにしている」とツイートしている。

　アルピーヌはまだ2021年シーズン用の新車「A521」の発表日程を明かしていないが、3月12日～14日のプレシーズンテストを前にアンベイルが行なわれる見込みだ。アロンソもそれまでにはドライブが可能な状態にまで回復すると見られる。

Read Also:

F1新車”雑感”解説：マクラーレンMCL35M。メルセデスのPUはやっぱりコンパクト？

前の記事

F1新車”雑感”解説：マクラーレンMCL35M。メルセデスのPUはやっぱりコンパクト？

次の記事

レッドブル、2022年以降もホンダ製PU使用継続。新会社レッドブル・パワートレインズ設立

レッドブル、2022年以降もホンダ製PU使用継続。新会社レッドブル・パワートレインズ設立
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー フェルナンド アロンソ
チーム Alpine
執筆者 Luke Smith

Trending

1
F1

ホンダF1エンジンサウンド2021：アルファタウリが新車始動音声を公開

8時間
2
F1

マクラーレンMCL35M：フォトギャラリー

8時間
3
F1

F1新車”雑感”解説：マクラーレンMCL35M。メルセデスのPUはやっぱりコンパクト？

59min
4
F1

レッドブル、2022年以降もホンダ製PU使用継続。新会社レッドブル・パワートレインズ設立

46min
5
F1

角田裕毅、渡欧からわずか2年でF1昇格。関係者たちが目の当たりにした彼の“すごさ”とは？

19時間
最新ニュース
レッドブル、2022年以降もホンダ製PU使用継続。新会社レッドブル・パワートレインズ設立
F1

レッドブル、2022年以降もホンダ製PU使用継続。新会社レッドブル・パワートレインズ設立

46分
上あご骨折のアロンソ、手術を終えて無事退院。今後はF1復帰に向け自宅で療養へ
F1

上あご骨折のアロンソ、手術を終えて無事退院。今後はF1復帰に向け自宅で療養へ

47分
F1新車”雑感”解説：マクラーレンMCL35M。メルセデスのPUはやっぱりコンパクト？
F1

F1新車”雑感”解説：マクラーレンMCL35M。メルセデスのPUはやっぱりコンパクト？

59分
ホンダ、レッドブルのPUプロジェクト引き継ぎにコメント「F1やファンのためにも正しいこと」
F1

ホンダ、レッドブルのPUプロジェクト引き継ぎにコメント「F1やファンのためにも正しいこと」

1時間
マクラーレンMCL35M開発責任者「レギュレーション変更を最大限活かすべく努力した」
F1

マクラーレンMCL35M開発責任者「レギュレーション変更を最大限活かすべく努力した」

4時間
最新のビデオ
2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
5時間

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
9時間

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

角田裕毅｜ビハインド・ザ・シーンinアブダビ 19:43
F1
2021/01/29

角田裕毅｜ビハインド・ザ・シーンinアブダビ

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
レッドブル、2022年以降もホンダ製PU使用継続。新会社レッドブル・パワートレインズ設立
F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル、2022年以降もホンダ製PU使用継続。新会社レッドブル・パワートレインズ設立

ダニエル・リカルド、マクラーレン初仕事はシルバーストン。MCL35Mをシェイクダウンへ
F1 / 速報ニュース

ダニエル・リカルド、マクラーレン初仕事はシルバーストン。MCL35Mをシェイクダウンへ

周冠宇、F1昇格に向け勝負の年「彼のように有望な中国人は当面現れないだろう」とアルピーヌ
FIA F2 / 速報ニュース

周冠宇、F1昇格に向け勝負の年「彼のように有望な中国人は当面現れないだろう」とアルピーヌ

More from
フェルナンド アロンソ
負傷のアロンソ、F1プレシーズンテストには参加できる？　怪我の影響を医師に訊く
F1 / 特集

負傷のアロンソ、F1プレシーズンテストには参加できる？　怪我の影響を医師に訊く

フェルナンド・アロンソ、交通事故で折れた歯の手術のため転院へ
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェルナンド・アロンソ、交通事故で折れた歯の手術のため転院へ

アロンソ、アブダビテストでは首位もルノーF1「彼はまだ他のドライバーより不利」
F1 / 速報ニュース

アロンソ、アブダビテストでは首位もルノーF1「彼はまだ他のドライバーより不利」

More from
Alpine
「チームのことは心配ないさ！」オコン、アルピーヌF1の新首脳陣に大きな期待感
F1 / 速報ニュース

「チームのことは心配ないさ！」オコン、アルピーヌF1の新首脳陣に大きな期待感

オコンがWRCラリー・モンテに挑戦！　アルピーヌA110S駆り序盤2ステージに登場
WRC / 速報ニュース

オコンがWRCラリー・モンテに挑戦！　アルピーヌA110S駆り序盤2ステージに登場

ルノー＆アルピーヌ、ロータスとの関係を強化。共にフォーミュラEに参戦する可能性も？
フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

ルノー＆アルピーヌ、ロータスとの関係を強化。共にフォーミュラEに参戦する可能性も？

Trending 今日

ホンダF1エンジンサウンド2021：アルファタウリが新車始動音声を公開
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ホンダF1エンジンサウンド2021：アルファタウリが新車始動音声を公開

マクラーレンMCL35M：フォトギャラリー
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

マクラーレンMCL35M：フォトギャラリー

F1新車”雑感”解説：マクラーレンMCL35M。メルセデスのPUはやっぱりコンパクト？
F1 F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：マクラーレンMCL35M。メルセデスのPUはやっぱりコンパクト？

レッドブル、2022年以降もホンダ製PU使用継続。新会社レッドブル・パワートレインズ設立
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル、2022年以降もホンダ製PU使用継続。新会社レッドブル・パワートレインズ設立

角田裕毅、渡欧からわずか2年でF1昇格。関係者たちが目の当たりにした彼の“すごさ”とは？
F1 F1 / 特集

角田裕毅、渡欧からわずか2年でF1昇格。関係者たちが目の当たりにした彼の“すごさ”とは？

早くも日産ファミリーの一員に……松下信治、新天地でリラックスした表情見せる
スーパーGT スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

早くも日産ファミリーの一員に……松下信治、新天地でリラックスした表情見せる

ヤマハ、2026年末までMotoGP参戦契約を更新。来季以降のサテライトチームにも言及
MotoGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

ヤマハ、2026年末までMotoGP参戦契約を更新。来季以降のサテライトチームにも言及

上あご骨折のアロンソ、手術を終えて無事退院。今後はF1復帰に向け自宅で療養へ
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

上あご骨折のアロンソ、手術を終えて無事退院。今後はF1復帰に向け自宅で療養へ

最新ニュース

レッドブル、2022年以降もホンダ製PU使用継続。新会社レッドブル・パワートレインズ設立
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル、2022年以降もホンダ製PU使用継続。新会社レッドブル・パワートレインズ設立

上あご骨折のアロンソ、手術を終えて無事退院。今後はF1復帰に向け自宅で療養へ
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

上あご骨折のアロンソ、手術を終えて無事退院。今後はF1復帰に向け自宅で療養へ

F1新車”雑感”解説：マクラーレンMCL35M。メルセデスのPUはやっぱりコンパクト？
F1 F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：マクラーレンMCL35M。メルセデスのPUはやっぱりコンパクト？

ホンダ、レッドブルのPUプロジェクト引き継ぎにコメント「F1やファンのためにも正しいこと」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ホンダ、レッドブルのPUプロジェクト引き継ぎにコメント「F1やファンのためにも正しいこと」

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.