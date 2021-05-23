チケット
角田裕毅、初モナコはQ1敗退の16番手「予選ラップは良かった。レースごとに進歩している」
F1 / モナコGP ニュース

執筆:
Grand prix editor

フェラーリは、F1モナコGPでクラッシュしたシャルル・ルクレールのギヤボックスに「深刻なダメージはない」と判断したが、交換するかどうかの最終決定は決勝日の朝に行なわれるようだ。

フェラーリ、ルクレール車のギヤボックス交換可否は決勝日朝に判断も「少しでも懸念があれば交換する」

　シャルル・ルクレールは、F1第5戦モナコGP予選でフェラーリに久々のポールポジションをもたらしたが、Q3終盤にはクラッシュを喫してしまった。フェラーリはギヤボックスを交換するかどうかを決勝日の朝に判断するようだ。

　フェラーリ勢はフリー走行から好調ぶりを見せつけており、迎えた予選でもルクレールがQ2を首位で通過。ポールポジション獲得の期待が高まる中でスタートしたQ3でも、ルクレールはトップタイムをマークしてラストアラックに向かった。しかしプールサイドシケイン出口でガードレールに激しくヒットしてしまい、セッションは赤旗に。そのままセッションは再開されず、皮肉にも自らのクラッシュでポールポジションを確定させる形となった。

　ルクレールは予選後、クラッシュによってギヤボックスにダメージが及び、その結果ギヤボックス交換によるグリッドペナルティを課せられるのではないかと懸念していると語っていた。

「ギヤボックス（交換可否の情報）を待っている。それだけだ」

「予選のことを喜びたいけど、今のところはそれができていない」

　フェラーリは予選日の夜に声明を発表し、ルクレール車のギヤボックスの初期チェックを終えた結果大きなダメージは認められなかったものの、交換するかどうかは決勝日朝に決めるとした。

　ルクレール車のギヤボックスに深刻なダメージがなかったことは、フェラーリにとってもひと安心といったところだろうが、一方でチーム代表のマッティア・ビノットは、信頼性に関していかなるリスクも冒さず、少しでも懸念があればギヤボックス交換に踏み切ると語った。

「我々はギャンブルをしない」とビノットは言う。

「このような予選の後に大事なのは、選手権における獲得ポイントを最大化することであり、そのためには当然レースをフィニッシュする必要がある」

「そして、そのためには信頼性が鍵になるし、それが優先事項だ。少しでも懸念があれば必ず交換する」

　仮にルクレールがギヤボックス交換によってグリッド降格ペナルティを受けた場合、ポールポジションはマックス・フェルスタッペン（レッドブル）となる。2番手以下はバルテリ・ボッタス（メルセデス）、カルロス・サインツJr.（フェラーリ）、ランド・ノリス（マクラーレン）、ピエール・ガスリー（アルファタウリ）と続き、ルクレールは6番グリッド発進となる。

 

