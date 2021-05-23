\u3000\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30eb\u30fb\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001F1\u7b2c5\u6226\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3GP\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306b\u4e45\u3005\u306e\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001Q3\u7d42\u76e4\u306b\u306f\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3092\u55ab\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306f\u30ae\u30e4\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u3092\u4ea4\u63db\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u6c7a\u52dd\u65e5\u306e\u671d\u306b\u5224\u65ad\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u52e2\u306f\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u304b\u3089\u597d\u8abf\u3076\u308a\u3092\u898b\u305b\u3064\u3051\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u8fce\u3048\u305f\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u3082\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u304cQ2\u3092\u9996\u4f4d\u3067\u901a\u904e\u3002\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u7372\u5f97\u306e\u671f\u5f85\u304c\u9ad8\u307e\u308b\u4e2d\u3067\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u305fQ3\u3067\u3082\u3001\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u3057\u3066\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30a2\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u5411\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30d7\u30fc\u30eb\u30b5\u30a4\u30c9\u30b7\u30b1\u30a4\u30f3\u51fa\u53e3\u3067\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u6fc0\u3057\u304f\u30d2\u30c3\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u3001\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u8d64\u65d7\u306b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u307e\u307e\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u518d\u958b\u3055\u308c\u305a\u3001\u76ae\u8089\u306b\u3082\u81ea\u3089\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3067\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u78ba\u5b9a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u5f62\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead ルクレールは予選後、クラッシュによってギアボックスにダメージが及び、その結果ギアボックス交換によるグリッドペナルティを課せられるのではないかと懸念していると語っていた。
「ギアボックス（交換可否の情報）を待っている。それだけだ」
「予選のことを喜びたいけど、今のところはそれができていない」

the-car-of-charles-leclerc-fer-1

　フェラーリは予選日の夜に声明を発表し、ルクレール車のギアボックスの初期チェックを終えた結果大きなダメージは認められなかったものの、交換するかどうかは決勝日朝に決めるとした。
　ルクレール車のギアボックスに深刻なダメージがなかったことは、フェラーリにとってもひと安心といったところだろうが、一方でチーム代表のマッティア・ビノットは、信頼性に関していかなるリスクも冒さず、少しでも懸念があればギアボックス交換に踏み切ると語った。
「我々はギャンブルをしない」とビノットは言う。
「このような予選の後に大事なのは、選手権における獲得ポイントを最大化することであり、そのためには当然レースをフィニッシュする必要がある」
「そして、そのためには信頼性が鍵になるし、それが優先事項だ。少しでも懸念があれば必ず交換する」
　仮にルクレールがギアボックス交換によってグリッド降格ペナルティを受けた場合、ポールポジションはマックス・フェルスタッペン（レッドブル）となる。2番手以下はバルテリー・ボッタス（メルセデス）、カルロス・サインツJr.（フェラーリ）、ランド・ノリス（マクラーレン）、ピエール・ガスリー（アルファタウリ）と続き、ルクレールは6番グリッド発進となる。 