日本自動車工業会、『東京モーターショー2021』開催中止を発表。豊田会長「未来のモビリティ展をリアルで見てもらいたい」
General / Motorsport.com announcements / Motorsport.comニュース

InsideEVs、9月20～21日にオンラインで『Electric Days Digital 2021』を開催

執筆:

Motorsport Networkは、インターネット上で最も信頼性の高い電気自動車メディアであるInsideEVsが、2021年9月20日～21日に、アメリカで『Electric Days Digital』を初開催することを発表した。

InsideEVs、9月20～21日にオンラインで『Electric Days Digital 2021』を開催

　Motorsport Networkは、2021年の『アースデイ』（地球のことを考えて行動する日／4月22日）に、インターネット上で最も信頼されている電気自動車のニュースソースであるInsideEVsが、2021年9月20～21日に米国で初の『Electric Days Digital』イベントを開催することを発表しました。

　この2日間のイベントは、完全にバーチャルで、誰でも無料で参加できます。このイベントの目的は、電気自動車の情報を提供し、その革命を促進することです。

『Electric Days Digital』は、記事やインタビュー、講演などによって構成されています。イベントはゼロエミッション・デイ（9月20日）に合わせ、ナショナル・ドライブ・エレクトリック・ウィーク（NDEW）に先立って開催されます。長年にわたってNDEWのコーディネーターを務めるプラグイン・アメリカは、『Electric Days Digital』のメディアパートナーでもあります。

　これらのデジタルイベントの多くは、電気自動車の分野で尊敬されているInsideEVsの編集者がホストを務めます。その中には、現在のEVキャノンボールランの記録保持者であるInsideEVsのカイル・コナーや、電気自動車の充電やインフラの分野で世界的に尊敬されているジャーナリストのトム・モローニーも含まれています。

　これらのデジタルイベントには、現在電気自動車を販売している自動車メーカーの代表者も参加し、未来を切り開くCEOから開発に携わるエンジニアまでが登場します。また、他分野の専門家やソーシャルメディアのインフルエンサーも、スペシャルゲストとしてElectric Days Digitalに参加します。

　また、Electric Days Digitalは、www.electricdays.uswww.insideevs.com で提供される購入ガイドにより、人々がEVを所有するまでの道のりを案内する貴重なデジタルツールとなります。このふたつのオンラインプラットフォームでは、マルチメディアコンテンツを提供し、一般の方々に電気自動車のソリューションを分かりやすく説明し、モビリティーのニーズに合った理想的なクルマを見つけていただくことを目指します。

　最後に、InsideEVsはElectric Days Digitalを利用して、EVに関する調査の結果を発表します。この調査には、電気自動車にあまり興味がない人から、最初に購入した電気自動車に惚れ込んで2台目の電気自動車を購入しようとしている人まで、数千人の回答者から得られた貴重なデータが含まれています。アンケートの質問は、InsideEVsの編集者が、業界のアナリストや販売の専門家の意見を参考にして作成します。

　Electric Days Digitalの詳細については、今後デジタルイベントの日程や参加者の確定、スポンサーやパートナーの追加などを経て、順次発表されていく予定です。

ジョン・ネフ／Motorsport Networkのオートモーティブ・グローバル編集長 

InsideEVsは、大衆向け電気自動車の到来を何年も前から予告してきましたが、ついにそれが実現しました。Electric Days Digitalは、一般の方々に電気自動車の未来を紹介し、環境だけでなく、私たちの生活にもメリットがあることを示すためのイベントです。次の車は電気自動車にすべきです。Electric Days Digitalは、その理由を説明し、どの車があなたにとって最適かを判断するお手伝いをします」

フィリッポ・サルザ／モータースポーツ・ネットワークのオートモーティブ担当プレジデント

「クルマの電動化は現実のものとなりましたが、その移行はまだ始まったばかりです。新しい技術は、選ばれる前に理解されなければならないので、人々に説明しなければなりません。私たちは、イタリアのElectric Daysでこのプロセスを開始し、米国やその他のグローバル市場でもこのプロセスを継続する予定です」

Motorsport Networkについて

　Motorsport Networkは、モータースポーツと自動車産業の中心に位置する統合デジタルプラットフォームを提供するグローバルマーケットリーダーです。毎月5,600万人以上の熱心なユーザーがMotorsport Networkのデジタルコンテンツを楽しんだり、車やレースへの情熱を満たしています。

　Motorsport Networkは、デジタルメディア、ゲーム＆eスポーツ、イベントの3つの部門で構成されており、ユーザー体験を統合しています。motorsport.comの日本版もその一部です。

　私たちは、自社のテクノロジーと最新のデータツールを使って、継続的にテスト、学習、改善を行なっています。私たちのプロセス、コンテンツ制作、製品は、視聴者により良いサービスを提供するために常に進化しています。

日本自動車工業会、『東京モーターショー2021』開催中止を発表。豊田会長「未来のモビリティ展をリアルで見てもらいたい」

