【特集】歴代日本人F1ドライバーの"初陣"を振り返る……角田裕毅は歴史を塗り替えるか？ / 角田裕毅、テスト2番手ラップでの"DRS早めに使用"疑惑を説明。効果は0.2〜0.3秒？
F1 / 速報ニュース

アロンソ、ルノー帰還で"大きな変化"実感。「良い兆候だし、良い雰囲気がある」

執筆:
Grand prix editor

フェルナンド・アロンソはかつて2度のタイトルを獲得したチームである現アルピーヌは、以前自分が在籍していたときとは“全く違う”チームのように感じられており、それは「良い兆候」だと考えている。

アロンソ、ルノー帰還で“大きな変化”実感。「良い兆候だし、良い雰囲気がある」

　2021年に、2度のF1王者であるフェルナンド・アロンソはアルピーヌからF1へ復帰を果たす。ルノーから今季チーム名を変更しているが、アロンソにとっては2003〜2006、2008〜2009年の計7年所属し王座を2度勝ち取った古巣だ。しかし彼は、当時からチームが大きく変化していると感じたようだ。

　アロンソに、かつての在籍時と比較して現在のチームにどのような変化があったのか問うと、彼はファクトリーのインフラ面が大きく変わっていたと語った。

「彼らは（以前とは）とても異なっていて、これは良い兆候だよ」と、アロンソは言う。

「10年が経ってもし全く同じようなら、それは僕らにとって良い知らせではなかっただろうね」

「ファクトリーはとても大きくアップデートされていると思う。今、（エンジン部門）拠点のヴィリーではより多くの人が働いていて、ファクトリーの施設は刷新されている。僕としては15年前と比べてテクノロジーのレベルは大きく変わっていると思う」

「昨年から目にしてきた物事に、僕はかなり満足している。（シャシー部門の拠点）エンストンとヴィリーの両方を訪れたんだけど、とても才能ある人物が居るし、素晴らしいデザイナーや技術者が居るんだ」

「メカニックの中には僕が以前在籍していたときと同じメンバーもいる。良かった昔の感じも残っているし、過去の成功を再現したいと皆が思っている良い雰囲気があるんだ」

「新しい顔ぶれもとても良いスピリットを持っていて、若く才能ある人が居る。今僕らはとても良い組織になっていると思う。だからこそ、成果を出せることを願っている」

　そう語るアロンソ。ただ彼もアルピーヌが位置する中団争いの厳しさを認識しており、復帰初年度から表彰台の頂点に立つような可能性が低いことは承知している。

「僕は挑戦に恐れは抱いていない」

「今の中団争いはとても競争が激しい。それは僕らとしても認識しているから、チームとして最大限のモノを出していく必要がある。ポイントを稼いでいきたいと思うなら、毎週完璧である必要があるんだ」

「そして僕だけでなくチームやパドックの全員にとってのまた別の挑戦があって、それは全23レースあるという点だ。この数字を意識して、シーズン中にエネルギーを節約することも試みなくちゃいけない」

「6月8月9月と、たとえまだ元気だと感じられていても、よりセーブしておくことで、11月や12月がより良い結果になるだろう」

「それから2年も（F1を）休んでいるとまた慣れていったり、学び直したりしなくちゃいけないことはそこそこ出てくる。でもドライビングやチームとのレースウィークエンドアプローチと言う面では、かなりスムーズだろうと思っている」

「僕は2年間引き篭もっていたわけじゃない。基本的には毎週レースを走っていたんだ。だから大丈夫だと思うよ」

 
 

【特集】歴代日本人F1ドライバーの“初陣”を振り返る……角田裕毅は歴史を塗り替えるか？

シリーズ F1
ドライバー フェルナンド アロンソ
チーム Alpine
執筆者 Luke Smith

