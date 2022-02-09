チケット
/ 【F1新車】レッドブル、連覇を狙う『RB18』を発表。ホンダ・レーシングのロゴも / 連覇狙う王者フェルスタッペン。新レギュレーションでも不安なし「いつもと同じようにやるだけ」
F1 ニュース

【F1新車】2022年も“ホンダ”と共に……レッドブルRB18：フォトギャラリー

レッドブルが2月9日（日本時間2月10日）に発表した2022年マシン『RB18』をフォトギャラリーでお届け。

Red Bull Racing RB18
1/22

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
2/22

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
3/22

写真：: Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing RB18
4/22

写真：: Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing RB18
5/22

写真：: Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing RB18
6/22

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
7/22

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
8/22

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
9/22

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
10/22

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
11/22

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
12/22

写真：: Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
13/22

写真：: Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
14/22

写真：: Red Bull Racing

Helmet of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing,
15/22

写真：: Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
16/22

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
17/22

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
18/22

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
19/22

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
20/22

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Vergleich Red Bull RB18 vs. Red Bull RB16B
21/22

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Vergleich Haas VF-22 vs. Red Bull RB18
22/22

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

