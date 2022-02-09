F1 ニュース
【F1新車】2022年も“ホンダ”と共に……レッドブルRB18：フォトギャラリー
レッドブルが2月9日（日本時間2月10日）に発表した2022年マシン『RB18』をフォトギャラリーでお届け。
Red Bull Racing RB18
1/22
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18
2/22
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18
3/22
写真：: Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing RB18
4/22
写真：: Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing RB18
5/22
写真：: Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing RB18
6/22
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18
7/22
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18
8/22
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18
9/22
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18
10/22
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18
11/22
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
12/22
写真：: Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
13/22
写真：: Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
14/22
写真：: Red Bull Racing
Helmet of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing,
15/22
写真：: Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
16/22
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
17/22
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
18/22
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
19/22
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
20/22
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Vergleich Red Bull RB18 vs. Red Bull RB16B
21/22
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Vergleich Haas VF-22 vs. Red Bull RB18
22/22
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Listen to this article
シェア
コメント
Event
Powered by
18+, UK residents only, T&Cs Apply, Gamble Responsibly
コメントを読み込む
【F1新車】2022年も“ホンダ”と共に……レッドブルRB18：フォトギャラリー
シェア
コメント