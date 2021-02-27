トップイベント
Spanish GP
フォーミュラEディルイーヤePrixレース2予選：メルセデス欠場で波乱の予選はキャシディの僚友フラインスがPP
フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

メルセデス＆ヴェンチュリ、フォーミュラEディルイーヤePrixレース2に出走へ。予選は欠場

執筆:

フォーミュラEでメルセデス製パワートレインを使用する4台はディルイーヤePrixレース2予選を欠場したが、決勝への参加をスチュワードから許可された。

シェア
コメント
メルセデス＆ヴェンチュリ、フォーミュラEディルイーヤePrixレース2に出走へ。予選は欠場

　フォーミュラEディルイーヤePrixレース2の予選では、メルセデスとヴェンチュリの4台が予選出走を許可されないという事態が発生した。これはその直前に行なわれたフリープラクティスでの事故が関係していた。

Read Also:

　フリープラクティス終了のチェッカーフラッグが振られた後、スタート練習を行なっていたヴェンチュリのエドアルド・モルタラがターン1をそのまま直進してクラッシュ。これはフロントブレーキのトラブルに加えてリヤブレーキの安全装置に不具合が生じていたことが原因であった。

　激しくバリアに接触したモルタラは救急搬送されたが、幸い大事には至らず。大きな怪我もないようだ。

　このクラッシュを受けてFIAは「競技者がFIAの技術代表に対してマシンの安全性を証明することができない」として、メルセデス製パワートレインを搭載する4台を予選から除外することを決定した。声明にはこう記されている。

「フリープラクティス3回目の終了時、メルセデス-EQ シルバーアロー02の1台がブレーキのトラブルにより重大な事故に巻き込まれた」

「ブレーキシステムはフロントのブレーキ圧力を失い、圧力センサーがゼロになっていた」

「両方のブレーキペダルにあるトラベルセンサーは、ドライバーがブレーキペダルを完全に踏んだことを示していた」

　メルセデスはその後ソフトウェアの調整を行ない、FIAからの審査を受けた。その結果、4台のマシンはリヤド・ストリート・サーキットで行なわれる2戦目のナイトレースに出走できる運びとなった。

　メルセデスワークスチームの代表を務めるイアン・ジェームズはmotorsport.comに次のように語った。

「修正に関しては、ソフトウェアの調整をしてパラメーターを変更したので、マシンが絶対的に安全であることを確信している」

「今やるべきことは、FIAがその方法に満足しているかを確認することだ」

　ジェームズはさらに、モルタラのフロントブレーキにトラブルが発生した際、本来であればバックアップシステムが有効になるはずのところ、それが作動しなかったと説明した。

「ここではふたつの問題があった。理由が何であれ、フロントブレーキシステムが故障したことがひとつだ」

「バックアップシステムがあるので、本来であればフロントシステムに問題があればバックアップシステムがそれを引き継ぐ。しかしエドのマシンではそれが起こらなかった」

「我々はなぜそうなったのかを理解しているし、それを変えるための手順も理解している」

　なお、モルタラも現在はパドックに戻ってきており、事実上レースに出走できる状態となった。ただそれは現地時間20時03分（日本時間26時03分）までにマシンを修復が完了することが条件となる。

 

Read Also:

フォーミュラEディルイーヤePrixレース2予選：メルセデス欠場で波乱の予選はキャシディの僚友フラインスがPP

フォーミュラEディルイーヤePrixレース2予選：メルセデス欠場で波乱の予選はキャシディの僚友フラインスがPP
シリーズ フォーミュラE
ドライバー エドアルド モルタラ
チーム メルセデス
執筆者 Matt Kew

