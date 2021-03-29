F1
バーレーンGP
28 3月
イベントは終了しました
ルイス・ハミルトン、F1バーレーンGP逃げ切り勝利「今までで一番厳しいレースだった」 / 角田裕毅、F1デビュー戦で入賞……日本人初の快挙「アロンソを抜いた時は感動した」
F1 / バーレーンGP / 速報ニュース

マックス・フェルスタッペン、レース終盤ハミルトンに"再アタック"できなかった理由とは？

執筆:

マックス・フェルスタッペンは、コース外走行をしてルイス・ハミルトンをオーバーテイクしたことから彼に一旦ポジションを譲ったが、その後再度ハミルトンに仕掛けられなかった理由を説明した。

マックス・フェルスタッペン、レース終盤ハミルトンに“再アタック”できなかった理由とは？

　F1開幕戦バーレーンGPは、ポールポジションスタートのマックス・フェルスタッペン（レッドブル）とルイス・ハミルトン（メルセデス）の一騎討ちとなった。レース序盤はフェルスタッペンがリードしていたが、ハミルトンが早め早めのピットイン戦略を採ったことでフェルスタッペンを逆転。一方最初の2スティントを伸ばしたフェルスタッペンは、最終スティントでハミルトンよりもフレッシュなハードタイヤを使って猛プッシュ。タイヤライフの点でアドバンテージを作れていたため、みるみると差を縮めていった。

　そして53周目（残り4周）、フェルスタッペンはターン4でハミルトンをオーバーテイクすることに成功した。しかしその際コース外を走行して追い抜いてしまったため、フェルスタッペンはハミルトンに一旦ポジションを譲り、順位を戻す形となった。ここまでのアドバンテージを考えればフェルスタッペンが再度仕掛けることも可能と思われたが、最終的には決定機を作れず、ハミルトンがトップでチェッカーを受けた。

Read Also:

　レース後の記者会見で、なぜ再度ハミルトンに仕掛けることができなかったのかをmotorsport.comに尋ねられたフェルスタッペンは、次のように語った。

「（ポジションを譲った後は）ついていくのがかなりキツかった」

「（53周目の）ターン13に入った時、大きなオーバーステアに見舞われた。そこから先はアタックできるようなタイヤの状態ではなかった」

「もちろん僕のタイヤは彼よりも10周、11周ほど若かった。でも今のマシンは1.5秒差以内に近付くとそういったアドバンテージが消えてしまう。風も僕たちには味方しなかった」

　フェルスタッペンはまた、バックストレートでハミルトンにポジションを譲った理由についても説明。メインストレート直前などで譲るのはハミルトンにとっても不公平だと考えたようだ。

「もし僕がもう少し後にポジションを譲っていたら、ポジション返上の仕方としては不公平だっただろうね」

「かなり接近していたから、DRSを使って簡単に抜き返せただろう。だから僕はターン10を過ぎたところで譲ったんだ」

　そしてフェルスタッペンはレッドブルの戦略に不満を感じていることを示唆するかのように、こう話した。

「ここ数年のF1では、コース上の順位が非常に重要だけど、今日はそれを放棄してしまった」

　しかしその一方で、レッドブルのクリスチャン・ホーナー代表は、ピットウォールが決めた戦略が原因でハミルトンに敗れたということは「断じてない」と主張した。

「メルセデスはレース序盤、非常に速かった。我々は彼らをカバーするために突き離すことができなかった」

「彼らのデグラデーション（タイヤの性能劣化による影響）は素晴らしく小さかった。だからマックスはルイスに2秒以上の差をつけられなかった」

「彼らは早めにピットしてアンダーカットをしてきた。そして我々はトラックポジションを明け渡すことになった。それでも我々は2ストップの作戦に固執した」

「彼らは最後のピットストップでも早めに入った。我々は彼らより10周長く走ったので、最終スティントではより状態の良いタイヤで攻めることができた。しかし残念ながら、ルイスは十分持ちこたえる力があった」

 

Read Also:

ルイス・ハミルトン、F1バーレーンGP逃げ切り勝利「今までで一番厳しいレースだった」

前の記事

ルイス・ハミルトン、F1バーレーンGP逃げ切り勝利「今までで一番厳しいレースだった」

次の記事

角田裕毅、F1デビュー戦で入賞……日本人初の快挙「アロンソを抜いた時は感動した」

角田裕毅、F1デビュー戦で入賞……日本人初の快挙「アロンソを抜いた時は感動した」
この記事について

シリーズ F1
イベント バーレーンGP
ドライバー マックス フェルスタッペン
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 Alex Kalinauckas

