フォーミュラEディルイーヤePrixレース1決勝：デ・フリーズが完全制覇で初優勝。電動でもメルセデス速し！
フォーミュラE / Diriyah ePrix I / 速報ニュース

キャシディ、"不運"なフォーミュラEデビュー。予選好アタックも抹消に……「これもレース」

執筆:

フォーミュラEデビュー戦を迎えたニック・キャシディ。予選ではタイム抹消となる不運な展開もあり、決勝レースも19位で終えた。

シェア
コメント
キャシディ、”不運”なフォーミュラEデビュー。予選好アタックも抹消に……「これもレース」

　フォーミュラEの第7シーズン開幕戦ディルイーヤePrixレース1で、これがデビュー戦となったニック・キャシディ（ヴァージン）は19位に終わった。

　キャシディは予選グループ4に出走し、このグループ2番手のタイムを記録。総合でも6番手となり、いきなりスーパーポールセッション進出かと思われた。

　しかし、キャシディの直前でアタックしていたセルジオ・セッテ・カマラ（ドラゴン）がコントロールライン直前でクラッシュし、当該区間にはイエローフラッグが振られていた。そのためキャシディのアタックは、イエローフラッグが提示されていながら減速しなかったと判断され、タイムが抹消されることになった。ニコ・ミュラー（ドラゴン）とトム・ブロンクヴィスト（NIO）も、同様にタイム抹消の処分を受けている。

　この結果、キャシディは21番グリッドから決勝レースをスタートすることとなった。

　裁定が下った後、キャシディのレースエンジニアは「深呼吸して！」「無線で恥を晒さないように」と無線で語り、キャシディを落ち着けようとしていた。

　キャシディ本人もこの一件について、「不運だっただけだ」とmotorsport.comに語った。

「ああ、不運だったね。僕にできることは、何もないよ。それもレースだ」

　そう　キャシディは語った。

「そういう状況だったというだけだ。僕にできることはほとんどなかったし、このことに腹を立てても意味がない。気を取り直してレースや明日に集中するだけだよ」

　前述の通りキャシディにとって今回のレースは、フォーミュラEでの最初のレース。そのためキャシディは、できる限り多くの経験を積みたいと考えているという。

「僕はただ経験を積み重ねるだけだ」

「まだ学ぶことがたくさんある。あまりテストもできていないからね。今はただ経験を積んでいるところなんだ」

　決勝レースではコース幅が狭いということもあり、キャシディはなかなか思うようにオーバーテイクすることができず、前述の通り19位でフィニッシュ。不運とはいえ、悔しいフォーミュラEデビュー戦となった。

フォーミュラEディルイーヤePrixレース1決勝：デ・フリーズが完全制覇で初優勝。電動でもメルセデス速し！

フォーミュラEディルイーヤePrixレース1決勝：デ・フリーズが完全制覇で初優勝。電動でもメルセデス速し！
キャシディ、”不運”なフォーミュラEデビュー。予選好アタックも抹消に……「これもレース」
フォーミュラEディルイーヤePrixレース1決勝：デ・フリーズが完全制覇で初優勝。電動でもメルセデス速し！
フォーミュラEディルイーヤePrixレース1予選：デ・フリーズがPP。ここまで全セッション首位！
いよいよ開幕するフォーミュラE第7シーズン。今季日本開催の可能性が近づいていた？
フォーミュラE参戦2年目のポルシェ、WEC並の大成功は難しい？　ロッテラー「小さな差が重要になる」
キャシディ、”不運”なフォーミュラEデビュー。予選好アタックも抹消に……「これもレース」
フォーミュラEディルイーヤePrixレース1予選：デ・フリーズがPP。ここまで全セッション首位！
いよいよ開幕するフォーミュラE第7シーズン。今季日本開催の可能性が近づいていた？
