\u3000\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u306e\u7b2c7\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30c7\u30a3\u30eb\u30a4\u30fc\u30e4ePrix\u30ec\u30fc\u30b91\u3067\u3001\u3053\u308c\u304c\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u6226\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u30fb\u30ad\u30e3\u30b7\u30c7\u30a3\uff08\u30f4\u30a1\u30fc\u30b8\u30f3\uff09\u306f19\u4f4d\u306b\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30ad\u30e3\u30b7\u30c7\u30a3\u306f\u4e88\u9078\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d74\u306b\u51fa\u8d70\u3057\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d72\u756a\u624b\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3002\u7dcf\u5408\u3067\u30826\u756a\u624b\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u3044\u304d\u306a\u308a\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fc\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u9032\u51fa\u304b\u3068\u601d\u308f\u308c\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30b7\u30c7\u30a3\u306e\u76f4\u524d\u3067\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30bb\u30c3\u30c6\u30fb\u30ab\u30de\u30e9\uff08\u30c9\u30e9\u30b4\u30f3\uff09\u304c\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u76f4\u524d\u3067\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u3001\u5f53\u8a72\u533a\u9593\u306b\u306f\u30a4\u30a8\u30ed\u30fc\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\u304c\u632f\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u30ad\u30e3\u30b7\u30c7\u30a3\u306e\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u3001\u30a4\u30a8\u30ed\u30fc\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\u304c\u63d0\u793a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304c\u3089\u6e1b\u901f\u3057\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u5224\u65ad\u3055\u308c\u3001\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u304c\u62b9\u6d88\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30cb\u30b3\u30fb\u30df\u30e5\u30e9\u30fc\uff08\u30c9\u30e9\u30b4\u30f3\uff09\u3068\u30c8\u30e0\u30fb\u30d6\u30ed\u30f3\u30af\u30f4\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\uff08NIO\uff09\u3082\u3001\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u62b9\u6d88\u306e\u51e6\u5206\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u3053\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30b7\u30c7\u30a3\u306f21\u756a\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u304b\u3089\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u88c1\u5b9a\u304c\u4e0b\u3063\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30b7\u30c7\u30a3\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306f\u300c\u6df1\u547c\u5438\u3057\u3066\uff01\u300d\u300c\u7121\u7dda\u3067\u6065\u3092\u6652\u3055\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u300d\u3068\u7121\u7dda\u3067\u8a9e\u308a\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30b7\u30c7\u30a3\u3092\u843d\u3061\u7740\u3051\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30ad\u30e3\u30b7\u30c7\u30a3\u672c\u4eba\u3082\u3053\u306e\u4e00\u4ef6\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u300c\u4e0d\u904b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3060\u3051\u3060\u300d\u3068motorsport.com\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3042\u3042\u3001\u4e0d\u904b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306d\u3002\u50d5\u306b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u4f55\u3082\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3082\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u3000\u30ad\u30e3\u30b7\u30c7\u30a3\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u72b6\u6cc1\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3060\u3051\u3060\u3002\u50d5\u306b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306b\u8179\u3092\u7acb\u3066\u3066\u3082\u610f\u5473\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u6c17\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u76f4\u3057\u3066\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3084\u660e\u65e5\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3059\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3060\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u524d\u8ff0\u306e\u901a\u308a\u30ad\u30e3\u30b7\u30c7\u30a3\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u3067\u306e\u6700\u521d\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u30ad\u30e3\u30b7\u30c7\u30a3\u306f\u3001\u3067\u304d\u308b\u9650\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u7a4d\u307f\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u305f\u3060\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u7a4d\u307f\u91cd\u306d\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u307e\u3060\u5b66\u3076\u3053\u3068\u304c\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3042\u307e\u308a\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3082\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3089\u306d\u3002\u4eca\u306f\u305f\u3060\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u7a4d\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3053\u308d\u306a\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u5e45\u304c\u72ed\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30b7\u30c7\u30a3\u306f\u306a\u304b\u306a\u304b\u601d\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305a\u3001\u524d\u8ff0\u306e\u901a\u308a19\u4f4d\u3067\u30d5\u30a3\u30cb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3002\u4e0d\u904b\u3068\u306f\u3044\u3048\u3001\u6094\u3057\u3044\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u6226\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u300c\u65e5\u672c\u3067\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u306f\u50d5\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5f37\u307f\u300d\u30ad\u30e3\u30b7\u30c7\u30a3\u304c\u65e5\u672c\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u3082\u306e\nDTM\u53c2\u6226\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30b7\u30c7\u30a3\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3068\u306e\u5f37\u529b\u30b3\u30e9\u30dc\u306b\u8208\u596e\u3082\u300c\u307e\u305a\u306f\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u300d\n\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u30c7\u30a3\u30eb\u30a4\u30fc\u30e4ePrix\u30ec\u30fc\u30b91\u6c7a\u52dd\uff1a\u30c7\u30fb\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u304c\u5b8c\u5168\u5236\u8987\u3067\u521d\u512a\u52dd\u3002\u96fb\u52d5\u3067\u3082\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u901f\u3057\uff01\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306f\u4f55\u304b\u3092\u96a0\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\uff1f\u30002021\u5e74\u306eF1\u65b0\u8eca\u300eRB16B\u300f\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u5199\u771f\u3092\u4e00\u5207\u516c\u958b\u305b\u305a\n\u3044\u3088\u3044\u3088\u958b\u5e55\u3059\u308b\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u7b2c7\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3002\u4eca\u5b63\u65e5\u672c\u958b\u50ac\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u8fd1\u3065\u3044\u3066\u3044\u305f\uff1f\n\n