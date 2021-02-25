トップイベント
フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

フォーミュラE参戦2年目のポルシェ、WEC並の大成功は難しい？　ロッテラー「小さな差が重要になる」

執筆:
協力:
Jamie Klein

アンドレ・ロッテラーは、フォーミュラEでは開発の範囲が限られていることから、ポルシェがWEC参戦2年目で達成したような成功を収めるのは難しいと考えている。

シェア
コメント
フォーミュラE参戦2年目のポルシェ、WEC並の大成功は難しい？　ロッテラー「小さな差が重要になる」

　いよいよ2021年シーズンの開幕が迫っているフォーミュラE。ポルシェは、シリーズ参戦2年目を迎える。

　ドライバーはアンドレ・ロッテラーとパスカル・ウェーレインを起用。ロッテラーは昨年ポルシェで2度表彰台を獲得している。ウェーレインはマヒンドラを離脱し、ポルシェに加入。惜しくも優勝に届いてはいないが、速さの面では定評があり、ポルシェは期待が持てるラインアップを整えたと言えるだろう。

Read Also:

　ポルシェは2017年限りでFIA世界耐久選手権（WEC）から撤退し、フォーミュラEへと活動の場を移した。そのWECでは参戦2年目の2015年にル・マン24時間レースで勝ちチャンピオンに輝くと、WECから撤退する2017年までル・マン、WECチャンピオン共に3連覇を果たす大成功を収めている。

　しかし、ロッテラーはポルシェがフォーミュラEでWECの時のような成功を収めるのは簡単ではないと感じているようだ。

　WECではエネルギー回生システムの設計やエンジンの仕様など、レギュレーション的に差別化できる要素があった一方で、フォーミュラEではハード面の差が少ないことがその原因だという。

「フォーミュラEとWECは別物だ。なぜなら、フォーミュラEはハードウェアの違いが少ないからだ」

　ロッテラーはそうmotorsport.comに話した。

「WECではマニュファクチャラーごとに違ったコンセプトを採用していて、それがパフォーマンスに大きな影響を与えていた」

「フォーミュラEでは、パワートレインやインバーター、ソフトウェアやクルマのセットアップなどの細かい違いが差につながる。ハードウェアで差をつけるチャンスが少ない分、細かいところがますます重要になってくるんだ」

「フォーミュラEの難しさはそこにあるんだ。たとえわずかな差であっても、全チームがアドバンテージを得ようとプッシュするんだ」

「他のチームに追いつくために必要な、細かい”詰め”のところをクリアできれば、他よりもいいチームになることに集中できると思う。だから、自分たちの立ち位置がどこなのかを見ていかなければいけない」

　ロッテラーはこれまでテチータで2シーズン、ポルシェで1シーズン、フォーミュラEを戦っている。表彰台を6度獲得しているものの、初優勝は記録できていない。2019年の香港ePrixではレースの大半をリードしながらも、ラスト2周のところでサム・バード（ヴァージン）に追突されている。

　しかしロッテラーは勝てていないからと言って、フォーミュラEでのパフォーマンスレベルが足りないというわけではないと主張した。

「僕はいつも自分自身のパフォーマンスを見ている。優勝ではないにしても、本当にいいレースもいくつかあったんだ」

「（DSテチータを離れ）新しいチームに入るというチャレンジングな道を選んだんだ。最初の1年目は少し忍耐が必要だった。何回か勝つチャンスがあったし、2019年の香港もそうなるはずだったんだ」

「昨年はかなり良かったと思うので、今年はもう一歩上を目指すだけだ」

