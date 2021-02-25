フォーミュラE参戦2年目のポルシェ、WEC並の大成功は難しい？　ロッテラー「小さな差が重要になる」

\u3000\u3044\u3088\u3044\u30882021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u958b\u5e55\u304c\u8feb\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u3002\u30dd\u30eb\u30b7\u30a7\u306f\u3001\u30b7\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u53c2\u62262\u5e74\u76ee\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306f\u30a2\u30f3\u30c9\u30ec\u30fb\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u30e9\u30fc\u3068\u30d1\u30b9\u30ab\u30eb\u30fb\u30a6\u30a7\u30fc\u30ec\u30a4\u30f3\u3092\u8d77\u7528\u3002\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u30e9\u30fc\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u30dd\u30eb\u30b7\u30a7\u30672\u5ea6\u8868\u5f70\u53f0\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30a6\u30a7\u30fc\u30ec\u30a4\u30f3\u306f\u30de\u30d2\u30f3\u30c9\u30e9\u3092\u96e2\u8131\u3057\u3001\u30dd\u30eb\u30b7\u30a7\u306b\u52a0\u5165\u3002\u60dc\u3057\u304f\u3082\u512a\u52dd\u306b\u5c4a\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u901f\u3055\u306e\u9762\u3067\u306f\u5b9a\u8a55\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30dd\u30eb\u30b7\u30a7\u306f\u671f\u5f85\u304c\u6301\u3066\u308b\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u6574\u3048\u305f\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\nRead \u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u304c\u8db3\u308a\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u4e3b\u5f35\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u3044\u3064\u3082\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u512a\u52dd\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u3044\u3044\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3082\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\uff08DS\u30c6\u30c1\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u96e2\u308c\uff09\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u5165\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30c1\u30e3\u30ec\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u30b0\u306a\u9053\u3092\u9078\u3093\u3060\u3093\u3060\u3002\u6700\u521d\u306e1\u5e74\u76ee\u306f\u5c11\u3057\u5fcd\u8010\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4f55\u56de\u304b\u52dd\u3064\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3057\u30012019\u5e74\u306e\u9999\u6e2f\u3082\u305d\u3046\u306a\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u6628\u5e74\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u826f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u306e\u3067\u3001\u4eca\u5e74\u306f\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u6b69\u4e0a\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u3060\u3051\u3060\u300d\n\nRead 