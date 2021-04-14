F1
英国フィリップ殿下の葬儀を考慮し、F1エミリア・ロマーニャGPのスケジュールが変更
F1 / エミリア・ロマーニャGP / 速報ニュース

角田裕毅F1での2レース目へ「イモラはたくさん走った。自信を持ってマシンをドライブできる」

執筆:

アルファタウリ・ホンダの角田裕毅が、F1での2レース目となるエミリア・ロマーニャGPに向けてコメントを発表。開催地イモラはすでに走り込んでいるサーキットであり、大きな自信を持って挑むことができると語った。

角田裕毅F1での2レース目へ「イモラはたくさん走った。自信を持ってマシンをドライブできる」

　今週末のエミリア・ロマーニャGPでF1での2レース目を迎える角田裕毅は、アルファタウリのプレスリリースにコメントを発表。さらなる前進を誓った。

Read Also:

　角田はF1デビュー戦となったバーレーンGPで、予選から衝撃的な走りを披露。予選Q1を総合2番手で通過したのだ。ミディアムタイヤを履いて挑んだQ2はうまくいかずQ3には進出できなかったが、決勝レースではオーバーテイクを連発し、9位でフィニッシュ。2ポイントを獲得した。

「バーレーンで、最初のF1ウィークエンドをとても楽しみました。今はイモラでの第2戦を楽しみにしています」

　角田はそうコメントを寄せた。

「メディア関係の多くの仕事を除いて、バーレーンでは驚くようなことはそれほど多くはありませんでした。事前にはそうは考えていませんでした。もちろん、レースと予選は新しい経験でしたが、それほど驚くことではありませんでした」

　角田は、予選Q2さえうまくいけば、バーレーンで5〜6番グリッドを獲得できていた可能性があると語った。

「バーレーンの予選で、ミディアムタイヤでQ3に進むことを目指したのは良い経験でした。チームとしても、あのタイヤを使うことは新たな挑戦です。だから、戦略については後悔していません。そのことから多くのことを学びました。たとえもっと上のグリッド……トップ5〜6を狙える可能性があったとしてもです」

「ずっと集中していましたし、緊張したり、プレッシャーを感じたり、時間が足りないなと感じたりすることはありませんでした。同じコースで、シーズン前のテストが行なわれたことが、おそらく助けになしました。ポルティマオやモナコのように、僕にとって新しいコースでは、バーレーンよりも厳しいと思います」

　第2戦の舞台であるイモラ・サーキット（エンツォ・エ・ディノ・フェラーリ・サーキット）は、角田は昨シーズン中から旧型マシンで走り込んだ地。コース習熟に関しては問題ないはずであり、角田も自信を持っていると語る。

「イモラではたくさん走りました。だからそういう問題はありません。バーレーンと同じように働くことができると思います」

　角田はそう語る。

「開幕戦で手にした経験も活かせると思いますし、イモラでは自信を持ってマシンを走らせることができます。このサーキットには中速コーナーが数多くあり、高速コーナーもいくつかあります。ターン1〜2のような、速いシケインが僕は好きです。そういうコーナーは、これまで僕が経験したことがないモノなんです」

「イモラは特別なコースです。コースにはアップダウンがかなりありますし、とても好きなコースです。それは他のコースとは違うところ……多くのドライバーが、走るのを楽しんでいるのは、このためだと思います」

「ターン11〜12のアクアミネラリも楽しいです。ここは下り坂で、右・右と曲がっていきます。全てのコーナーが素晴らしいですが、特にここが気に入っています」

「週末は徐々にペースを上げていきます。FP1でミスを犯したくないですから、それが重要になります。もしミスしてしまうと、自信を失うことになってしまいますからね」

「シーズン開幕前に走っているサーキットなので、チームとしてはマシンのセットアップに集中し、そのアドバンテージを最大限に発揮して、良い結果が得られることを願っています。チームにとってはホームレースであり、僕にとってもホームレースのように感じる1戦です。とても重要です」

　開幕戦以降、角田の活躍を高く評価する声が多く上がった。しかもそれは日本よりもヨーロッパで大きかったという。角田はそのことについて「とても驚いた」と語った。

「バーレーン以降、日本よりもヨーロッパのファンから、大きな反響がありました。それは興味深いことでした。それは、文化的なことかもしれません。日本のファンは適切に評価をするために、僕がどんな戦いをしているのか、数戦見たいと思っているはずです」

「ヨーロッパでの反応には驚きました。バーレーンでの週末は、僕にとっては完璧なモノではなく、もっと良い順位で終えることを望んでいました。こうなることは予想していませんでしたが、ファンの皆さんからの声援をありがたく思っています。でも、プレッシャーは感じていません。応援してもらえるのは、ポジティブなことだと感じています。今週末も、ただマシンに乗り込んで、仕事に集中するだけです」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
英国フィリップ殿下の葬儀を考慮し、F1エミリア・ロマーニャGPのスケジュールが変更

前の記事

英国フィリップ殿下の葬儀を考慮し、F1エミリア・ロマーニャGPのスケジュールが変更
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
イベント エミリア・ロマーニャGP
ドライバー 角田 裕毅
チーム アルファタウリ・ホンダ
執筆者 田中 健一

