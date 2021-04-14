角田裕毅F1での2レース目へ「イモラはたくさん走った。自信を持ってマシンをドライブできる」

\u3000\u4eca\u9031\u672b\u306e\u30a8\u30df\u30ea\u30a2\u30fb\u30ed\u30de\u30fc\u30cb\u30e3GP\u3067F1\u3067\u306e2\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u76ee\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u308b\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u306e\u30d7\u30ec\u30b9\u30ea\u30ea\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306a\u308b\u524d\u9032\u3092\u8a93\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead 今週末のエミリア・ロマーニャGPでF1での2レース目を迎える角田裕毅は、アルファタウリのプレスリリースにコメントを発表。さらなる前進を誓った。

【フォトギャラリー】写真で振り返る角田裕毅"F1ドライバー"への歩み（2017～2020）


　角田はF1デビュー戦となったバーレーンGPで、予選から衝撃的な走りを披露。予選Q1を総合2番手で通過したのだ。ミディアムタイヤを履いて挑んだQ2はうまくいかずQ3には進出できなかったが、決勝レースではオーバーテイクを連発し、9位でフィニッシュ。2ポイントを獲得した。
「バーレーンで、最初のF1ウィークエンドをとても楽しみました。今はイモラでの第2戦を楽しみにしています」
　角田はそうコメントを寄せた。
「メディア関係の多くの仕事を除いて、バーレーンでは驚くようなことはそれほど多くはありませんでした。事前にはそうは考えていませんでした。もちろん、レースと予選は新しい経験でしたが、それほど驚くことではありませんでした」
　角田は、予選Q2さえうまくいけば、バーレーンで5～6番グリッドを獲得できていた可能性があると語った。
「バーレーンの予選で、ミディアムタイヤでQ3に進むことを目指したのは良い経験でした。チームとしても、あのタイヤを使うことは新たな挑戦です。だから、戦略については後悔していません。そのことから多くのことを学びました。たとえもっと上のグリッド……トップ5～6を狙える可能性があったとしてもです」
「ずっと集中していましたし、緊張したり、プレッシャーを感じたり、時間が足りないなと感じたりすることはありませんでした。同じコースで、シーズン前のテストが行なわれたことが、おそらく助けになしました。ポルティマオやモナコのように、僕にとって新しいコースでは、バーレーンよりも厳しいと思います」\u7530\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3067\u624b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u7d4c\u9a13\u3082\u6d3b\u304b\u305b\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3057\u3001\u30a4\u30e2\u30e9\u3067\u306f\u81ea\u4fe1\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u8d70\u3089\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u306f\u4e2d\u901f\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u304c\u6570\u591a\u304f\u3042\u308a\u3001\u9ad8\u901f\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u3082\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30bf\u30fc\u30f31\u301c2\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3001\u901f\u3044\u30b7\u30b1\u30a4\u30f3\u304c\u50d5\u306f\u597d\u304d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u50d5\u304c\u7d4c\u9a13\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u306a\u3044\u30e2\u30ce\u306a\u3093\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\u300c\u30a4\u30e2\u30e9\u306f\u7279\u5225\u306a\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u306f\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u304c\u304b\u306a\u308a\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3057\u3001\u3068\u3066\u3082\u597d\u304d\u306a\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u4ed6\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3068\u306f\u9055\u3046\u3068\u3053\u308d\u2026\u2026\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u3001\u8d70\u308b\u306e\u3092\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u300c\u30bf\u30fc\u30f311\u301c12\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30a2\u30df\u30cd\u30e9\u30ea\u3082\u697d\u3057\u3044\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u3053\u306f\u4e0b\u308a\u5742\u3067\u3001\u53f3\u30fb\u53f3\u3068\u66f2\u304c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5168\u3066\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u304c\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u7279\u306b\u3053\u3053\u304c\u6c17\u306b\u5165\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u300c\u9031\u672b\u306f\u5f90\u3005\u306b\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u3066\u3044\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002FP1\u3067\u30df\u30b9\u3092\u72af\u3057\u305f\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3082\u3057\u30df\u30b9\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3068\u3001\u81ea\u4fe1\u3092\u5931\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304b\u3089\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u958b\u5e55\u524d\u306b\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30f3\u30c6\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306b\u767a\u63ee\u3057\u3066\u3001\u826f\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u304c\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u9858\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u50d5\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u308b1\u6226\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3068\u3066\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u4ee5\u964d\u3001\u89d2\u7530\u306e\u6d3b\u8e8d\u3092\u9ad8\u304f\u8a55\u4fa1\u3059\u308b\u58f0\u304c\u591a\u304f\u4e0a\u304c\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3082\u305d\u308c\u306f\u65e5\u672c\u3088\u308a\u3082\u30e8\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30d1\u3067\u5927\u304d\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u305d\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u300c\u3068\u3066\u3082\u9a5a\u3044\u305f\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u4ee5\u964d\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u3088\u308a\u3082\u30e8\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30d1\u306e\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5927\u304d\u306a\u53cd\u97ff\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u8208\u5473\u6df1\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001\u6587\u5316\u7684\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u306e\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u306f\u9069\u5207\u306b\u8a55\u4fa1\u3092\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u50d5\u304c\u3069\u3093\u306a\u6226\u3044\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u6570\u6226\u898b\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\u300c\u30e8\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30d1\u3067\u306e\u53cd\u5fdc\u306b\u306f\u9a5a\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u306e\u9031\u672b\u306f\u3001\u50d5\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u5b8c\u74a7\u306a\u30e2\u30ce\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u3082\u3063\u3068\u826f\u3044\u9806\u4f4d\u3067\u7d42\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u3046\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u4e88\u60f3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u306e\u7686\u3055\u3093\u304b\u3089\u306e\u58f0\u63f4\u3092\u3042\u308a\u304c\u305f\u304f\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3001\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u5fdc\u63f4\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3048\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4eca\u9031\u672b\u3082\u3001\u305f\u3060\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u4e57\u308a\u8fbc\u3093\u3067\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3059\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u3059\u300d\n  