2021年F1第2戦エミリア・ロマーニャGP 決勝ライブテキスト
F1 / エミリア・ロマーニャGP / 速報ニュース

角田裕毅、最後尾からいざ決勝へ「昨晩はあまり眠れなかった。マシンを信じて、全力で挑む」

執筆:
協力:
Oleg Karpov

アルファタウリ・ホンダの角田裕毅が、F1エミリア・ロマーニャGPの決勝レースを前にコメント。昨晩はあまりよく眠れなかったが、マシンの力を信じて、全力を尽くすと語った。

角田裕毅、最後尾からいざ決勝へ「昨晩はあまり眠れなかった。マシンを信じて、全力で挑む」

　F1エミリア・ロマーニャGPの予選Q1でクラッシュを喫し、決勝は最後尾からスタートすることになる角田裕毅（アルファタウリ・ホンダ）。彼はレース前に取材に応じ、1周目にできるだけポジションを上げていきたいと語った。

Read Also:

　角田は予選Q1の最初のアタックで、バリエンテ・アルタ（ターン14〜15のシケイン）でミス。マシンのリヤから、コース脇のウォールにクラッシュしてしまった。これにより角田はノータイムで予選を終えることになり、この時点で最後尾グリッドとなることが確定した。

　角田はこのミスを「馬鹿げたモノ」だと語り、悔やんだ。そして一夜明けた決勝当日、角田は次のように語った。

「昨日のクラッシュのせいで、昨晩はよく眠れませんでした」

　角田はそう語った。

「大きなミスでした。簡単にQ2に行けるだけのポテンシャルはあったと思います。マシンは素晴らしかったんです。でも、僕が走れたのはQ1だけでした。気を楽に持って走るセッションで、徐々にペースを上げていけばよかったんです。だからそれは、僕にとっては大きなミスでした」

「でも今日はまた別の1日です。天候がどうなるか分かりませんが、自分のできる限りのドライブをするだけです」

　角田にとっては、グランプリの舞台となるイモラ・サーキットは、これまでに最も走り込んだコース。そして最後尾からのスタートであり、失うモノは何もない。

「スタート位置は20番手ですから、後ろにはマシンはいません。だから、1周目にミラーを見る必要はないので、前に集中することができます。ですから、スタートでできるだけポジションを上げられるように頑張ります」

「一方で、僕は自分のマシンを信頼して、100%のペースを発揮するだけです。自分のマシンを信じて、ただ自分の仕事をすることに集中します」

 

Read Also:

レッドブルが“数的優位”で臨む決勝……「彼らの方が戦略面で良いカードが揃っている」とハミルトン

前の記事

レッドブルが“数的優位”で臨む決勝……「彼らの方が戦略面で良いカードが揃っている」とハミルトン

次の記事

2021年F1第2戦エミリア・ロマーニャGP 決勝ライブテキスト

2021年F1第2戦エミリア・ロマーニャGP 決勝ライブテキスト
この記事について

シリーズ F1
イベント エミリア・ロマーニャGP
ドライバー 角田 裕毅
チーム アルファタウリ・ホンダ
執筆者 田中 健一

