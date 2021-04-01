F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

”守備的”戦略に不満のボッタス。メルセデス代表は理解示すも「他に選択肢はなかった」

執筆:
協力:
Stuart Codling

メルセデスのトト・ウルフ代表は、バーレーンGPでの”守備的”な戦略にバルテリ・ボッタスが不満を持っていることに理解を示しつつ、他に選択肢はなかったと語った。

”守備的”戦略に不満のボッタス。メルセデス代表は理解示すも「他に選択肢はなかった」

　メルセデスのバルテリ・ボッタスは、F1開幕戦バーレーンGPの決勝で3位となったが、レース終盤に3度目のピットストップを行ない、ファステストラップによるボーナスポイントを獲得した。

　ボッタスが開幕戦を制するチャンスは、スタート時にシャルル・ルクレール（フェラーリ）に抜かれ、一時的に4番手に後退したことで潰えたとも言える。ルクレールからポジションを取り戻した頃には、レッドブルのマックス・フェルスタッペンやチームメイトのルイス・ハミルトンとの差が開いてしまっていたのだ。

　そのためメルセデスは、フェルスタッペンをアンダーカットするために早めにピットインしたハミルトンとボッタスの戦略を揃えるのが最善の選択肢だと判断した。これでハミルトンはフェルスタッペンを逆転し首位となった。

Read Also:

　一方のボッタスも徐々にフェルスタッペンとの差を縮めていたものの、2度目のピットストップの際にホイールガンにトラブルが発生。大きくタイムロスをしたことで3位がほぼ確定してしまった。チームはその後、ボッタスに3度目のピットインを指示。新たなタイヤでペースを上げたボッタスはファステストラップのボーナスポイントを手にしたが、フィニッシュ後の無線でチームの戦略が消極的だったことに不満をこぼしていた。

「確かにがっかりした」

　レース後にボッタスはそう語った。

「チームにとっては素晴らしいポイントを獲得できたので良かったけど、僕の戦略としては攻撃ではなく守備に回ってしまった。これにはとても驚いたし、普通ではない。その後、ピットストップで遅れてチャンスを逃してしまった」

「2台のマシンを（フェルスタッペンの前に）出すために何とかしようとしていたけど、僕からしてみれば今回はもっと得るものがあったはずなんだ」

　メルセデスのチーム代表であるトト・ウルフは、チームとして他に選択できる戦略はなかったのかと訊かれ、motorsport.comに次のように答えた。

「テーブルの上には何の戦略もなかったと思う」

「バルテリのレースを変えられるよう、彼もアンダーカットができるように我々は考えていた」

「彼がレースのスタートでポジションを落とし、前の二人との差を回復できなかったことは我々の予想していなかったことだ。マックスをアンダーカットするためのピットストップはおそらく成功していたと思うが、右フロントのホイールガンに問題があった」

　レース中は情報が限られていることもあって、ウルフはボッタスの不満に理解を示した。

「クルマに乗っている時のフラストレーションは理解できる。コックピットの中では限られた情報しかなく、他に何かできたはずだと考えるものだ」

「しかし、他にどんな戦略を採ることができたかは分からない。中盤に履いたハードタイヤはパフォーマンスが不足していて1ストップ戦略は不可能だった。他の選択肢はなかったんだ」

 
 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
シリーズ F1

シリーズ F1
チーム メルセデス
チーム メルセデス
執筆者 Filip Cleeren

