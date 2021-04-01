”守備的”戦略に不満のボッタス。メルセデス代表は理解示すも「他に選択肢はなかった」

\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u30d0\u30eb\u30c6\u30ea\u30fb\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f\u3001F1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u6c7a\u52dd\u30673\u4f4d\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u7d42\u76e4\u306b3\u5ea6\u76ee\u306e\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3044\u3001\u30d5\u30a1\u30b9\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30dc\u30fc\u30ca\u30b9\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u304c\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3092\u5236\u3059\u308b\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u6642\u306b\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30eb\u30fb\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\uff08\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\uff09\u306b\u629c\u304b\u308c\u3001\u4e00\u6642\u7684\u306b4\u756a\u624b\u306b\u5f8c\u9000\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u6f70\u3048\u305f\u3068\u3082\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3002\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u304b\u3089\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u623b\u3057\u305f\u9803\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3084\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3068\u306e\u5dee\u304c\u958b\u3044\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3092\u30a2\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u30ab\u30c3\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u65e9\u3081\u306b\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30a4\u30f3\u3057\u305f\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3068\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306e\u6226\u7565\u3092\u63c3\u3048\u308b\u306e\u304c\u6700\u5584\u306e\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u3060\u3068\u5224\u65ad\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3067\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3092\u9006\u8ee2\u3057\u9996\u4f4d\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead 一方のボッタスも徐々にフェルスタッペンとの差を縮めていたものの、2度目のピットストップの際にホイールガンにトラブルが発生。大きくタイムロスをしたことで3位がほぼ確定してしまった。チームはその後、ボッタスに3度目のピットインを指示。新たなタイヤでペースを上げたボッタスはファステストラップのボーナスポイントを手にしたが、フィニッシュ後の無線でチームの戦略が消極的だったことに不満をこぼしていた。
「確かにがっかりした」
　レース後にボッタスはそう語った。
「チームにとっては素晴らしいポイントを獲得できたので良かったけど、僕の戦略としては攻撃ではなく守備に回ってしまった。これにはとても驚いたし、普通ではない。その後、ピットストップで遅れてチャンスを逃してしまった」
「2台のマシンを(フェルスタッペンの前に)出すために何とかしようとしていたけど、僕からしてみれば今回はもっと得るものがあったはずなんだ」
　メルセデスのチーム代表であるトト・ウルフは、チームとして他に選択できる戦略はなかったのかと訊かれ、motorsport.comに次のように答えた。
「テーブルの上には何の戦略もなかったと思う」
「バルテリのレースを変えられるよう、彼もアンダーカットができるように我々は考えていた」
「彼がレースのスタートでポジションを落とし、前の二人との差を回復できなかったことは我々の予想していなかったことだ。マックスをアンダーカットするためのピットストップはおそらく成功していたと思うが、右フロントのホイールガンに問題があった」
　レース中は情報が限られていることもあって、ウルフはボッタスの不満に理解を示した。
「クルマに乗っている時のフラストレーションは理解できる。コックピットの中では限られた情報しかなく、他に何かできたはずだと考えるものだ」
「しかし、他にどんな戦略を採ることができたかは分からない。中盤に履いたハードタイヤはパフォーマンスが不足していて1ストップ戦略は不可能だった。他の選択肢はなかったんだ」u30d7\u6226\u7565\u306f\u4e0d\u53ef\u80fd\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4ed6\u306e\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n 角田裕毅、F1デビュー戦9位は"満足"。でも「最終ラップでストロールを抜けなければ眠れなかったはず」
レッドブルF1には戦略の柔軟性がなかった……フェルスタッペン"がっかり"も「不満を持てるのはいいこと」
角田裕毅の鮮烈なデビュー戦をF1公式YouTubeも紹介！　得意のブレーキングで王者を次々パス
【F1分析：バーレーンGP決勝】ハミルトンの秀逸すぎるタイヤマネジメント……絶体絶命の状況を打破