サインツ「フェラーリがトップチームの"脅威"になるのも近い」モナコ初日で好パフォーマンス / レッドブルはモナコで"かなり"弱い…フェルスタッペン「これまでで最も困難な週末」
F1 / モナコGP ニュース

”眼に異物”も耐えて走ったセバスチャン・ベッテル「片目でモナコを走るのは、お勧めできないね！」

執筆:
, Grand prix editor

アストンマーチンのセバスチャン・ベッテルは、F1モナコGP初日のフリー走行2回目で、眼に異物が入り、涙が止まらないと訴えた。ベッテル曰く、当時”出血”しているように感じていたという。

"眼に異物"も耐えて走ったセバスチャン・ベッテル「片目でモナコを走るのは、お勧めできないね！」

　セバスチャン・ベッテル（アストンマーチン）は、モナコGP木曜日のフリー走行2回目（FP2）で、片方の眼に異物が入り、苦労している旨を無線で訴えた。

「眼から出血しているように感じるんだ」

　ベッテルはエンジニアにそう報告。それを受けたエンジニアはピットに戻るよう指示したが、ベッテルは走行を続けることを選択した。

「大丈夫だ。走行を続けるよ」

　そうベッテルは語った。

「僕はとても感情的になったか、眼に何か入ってしまったようだ！」

　セッション後、ベッテルはこの問題が次第に悪化していったことを説明。そしてチームのスタッフは、冗談でベッテルのために紙の”眼帯”を作ったと明かした。

「眼から出血したことはこれまでにないけど、少しそんなように感じたんだ」とベッテル。

「何が起きたのかは分からない。1回目の走行で何かが眼に入り、2回目の走行でそれが悪化したんだ」

「チームはとても親切で、僕にこの眼帯を作ってくれた。それを使って、残りの週末は安全に過ごすことができるよ」

　片目でモナコをドライブするのはどんなモノなのかと尋ねられるとベッテルは、「あまりお勧めできないね。両目でドライブするほど楽しくはないよ」と冗談めかした。

　そんな”苦難”に見舞われたベッテルだったが、このFP2では10番手。チームメイトのランス・ストロールよりも約0.2秒速いタイムを記録した。

　今季同チームに加入したばかりのベッテルは、まだポイントを獲得できていない。しかしモナコGP初日の走りには満足できているようだ。

「今朝はとても良い感じだった。すぐにリズムに乗ることができたんだ」

　そうベッテルは語った。

「午後には少し視界を失ってしまった。でも全体的には大丈夫だった。今回も接戦になるだろう。ここモナコでは常に接戦になるけど、中団グループは特に僅差なんだ」

「理想的には、このセッションのパフォーマンスを維持し、全てをまとめなきゃいけない。土曜日の午後が全てなんだ」

「僕らはいくつかのことを試した。モナコのようなストップ＆ゴーのサーキットでは、常にアタックができるとは限らない。土曜日の午後（予選）では、1周で全てをまとめることが重要になるだろう」

 

この記事について

シリーズ F1
イベント モナコGP
ドライバー セバスチャン ベッテル
チーム アストンマーチン・レーシング
執筆者 Luke Smith

